People Accurately Predicted A Woman’s Breakup Based On A Picture Of The Inside Of Her Fridge

How can you tell if someone's relationship is headed for trouble? Well, according to one woman, it could be as simple as looking in someone's fridge.

A seemingly normal picture of a couple's fridge on Reddit invited some interesting predictions about their future, ones that actually turned out to be true.

People accurately predicted a woman's breakup based solely on what the inside of her fridge looks like.

TikTok user @meanladytiff shares in a video that she decided to try out a recent social media trend of sharing a picture of your fridge online with no context and allowing viewers to guess things about you, such as your age, profession, relationship status, etc. She says she uploaded photos to the subreddit r/ratemyfridge of the fridge she shared with her (now) ex-boyfriend.

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The fridge consisted mostly of some shared food items, with their own beverages placed on the door shelves on either side. On the woman's side, she kept drinks like Diet Dr. Pepper, kombucha, and bottled water. On the other side, the ex-boyfriend had mainly sodas, juices, and coffee drinks. However, the reaction to the photos was far beyond what she was expecting.

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"Tell me why someone in the comments was like, 'I give your relationship ten months, you guys are too incompatible. One of you is trying to be healthy, the other one doesn't care about anything, and the fridge is completely divided. You guys are not in it," the woman explains. Lo and behold, the couple did end up breaking up roughly 10 months later. In the caption, she wrote, "I trust Reddit strangers with my whole heart."

Compatibility is a key part of having a successful relationship.

Now, this doesn't mean that partners have to be exactly the same for a relationship to work. Having some differences is healthy, and in certain cases, it can even be said that opposites really do attract. But in reality, there has to be some level of compatibility on values and goals for each partner to be truly happy.

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Small things like having different drink preferences, as seen in this woman's experience, often aren't total dealbreakers on their own. It's more about what it means in the bigger picture, which is exactly what the commenter picked up on.

By keeping food and drinks in her fridge that are typically associated with a healthier lifestyle, the woman showed that she cares about herself and her overall well-being. In contrast, the sugary sodas and juices reflected how the ex-boyfriend cares less for his health and wellness. Not huge differences on the surface, but they reflect deeper fundamental values that don't align.

Some issues can be worked through if both partners put in the effort, but others would require majorly changing who the person is at the core or adjusting their long-term life trajectory. True incompatibility tends to force constant compromise, which can easily lead to forming resentment down the road.

In hindsight, it's not a huge surprise that this woman's relationship didn't work out, but it's likely helped her to better understand what she's looking for in a potential partner.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.