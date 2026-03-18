People Concerned For New Wife After Husband’s 'Red Flag' Reaction To Cutting His Own Wedding Cake

A video has drawn ire from people concerned about the new wife pictured in the clip. What should have been one of her happiest moments quickly turned into embarrassment and maybe some realization of who she was actually marrying, at least, that’s what people hoped.

It was during the cutting of their wedding cake that her new husband exposed what many called "red flags," leading thousands of people to beg her to get an annulment right away. Many argued that his glee at destroying his own wedding cake was a sign of problematic and potentially dangerous behavior.

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A new wife’s husband purposely destroyed their wedding cake with joy on his face, until he noticed the crowd's disappointment.

Though the original video has been taken down, it starts with the newlyweds standing behind their wedding cake as both of their hands hold onto the knife in order to cut the first slice — a classic wedding tradition. The husband, however, took it upon himself to ruin this tradition by going a little over the top.

After the crowd finished their countdown, the newlyweds tried to cut the cake. The cake put up some resistance to the knife, however, and after getting through one layer, the husband decided to take matters into his own hands (literally) and destroy the confection.

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Screams erupted from the guests, and while some laughed, others were clearly disappointed, since the husband had almost entirely destroyed the cake. Noting the disappointment, or maybe the realization that he ruined the cake, finally settling in, the husband’s expression went from one of joy to some mixture of disappointment and embarrassment.

The new wife stepped in to take the massive knife away from her husband, but the damage had already been done. She was obviously saying something to him, but it’s unclear what.

What followed were a few uncomfortable moments as everyone looked on at the destruction. He looked down at the cake, refusing to look up at anyone. The newlywed couple both seemed embarrassed by the situation until finally, some people started walking up, and the husband walked off to retrieve a piece of the cake that had hit the ground.

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The man was labeled abusive based on his reaction to his own actions.

Commenters on the video told the wife that she needed to run from this man. “Her calmness and patience [are] infuriating. She needs to walk away from this red flag,” one person wrote. “Gurl, run, don't turn in the paperwork, return the gifts, run,” another wrote.

One person even placed some of the blame on her, saying, “Was this his first sign of incompetence, or have you just tolerated it this whole time?” But is all of this malice towards the man being misplaced? A "media analyst" named Cecilia didn't seem to think so. She provided her own in-depth analysis of the video and explained why the man’s behavior was so toxic.

“His face doesn’t suddenly drop because he realizes he destroyed the cake,” she explained, “his face drops when he hears the reaction of other people.” She argued that he realized he was being exposed as an abuser and decided to try to hide it by grabbing for his beer and playing it off as something he did because he was drunk, something she called the “dumb husband, bumbling idiot role.”

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Although an assumption, this husband might be showing signs of narcissism or, at the very least, being selfish.

According to licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Margalis Fjelstad, Ph.D., a narcissistic person will tend to take control of every situation and make everything about them.

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“A narcissist is someone who has narcissistic personality disorder (NPD),” she explained in an article for MindBodyGreen, “a clinically diagnosed personality disorder characterized by grandiosity, a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy toward other people.” Checking the items off the list, this man seems to fit pretty well.

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Of course, this is all being looked at through the lens of someone else’s phone camera from a 26-second clip that shows us absolutely nothing about what their relationship is like behind closed doors, but it certainly seems like a pretty big red flag.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and relationships.