How you're dating wrong.
By Brittney Lindstrom
Written on Feb 22, 2024
Suppose our continuous efforts to have a successful relationship have been an epic fail. In that case, we need to look internally at what we could be doing or how we may feel that is hindering our ability to have a prospering relationship. Because we all deserve a love so pure and true that we feel nothing but happiness from the moment we wake up to the moment we put our heads on our pillows.
Here are 9 painfully honest reasons your relationships never work out:
1. You've become bitter about love
We've all had our hearts broken at one time or another and it sucks. I'm not going to sugarcoat it for you. It does leave you with a bitter taste in your mouth but if you don't deal with the heartbreak and past experiences, more often than not, your relationships will end.
2. You use your past to predict your future
This can be any form of abuse, neglect or anything a person feels was psychologically harmful to them and their development. If you haven't worked through these issues, you better start now if you want success in any of your relationships. If you don't cope with the trauma, your negative feelings are likely to present themselves in your relationships. So, do it for yourself and your future significant other.
3. You have trouble admitting your faults
For some reason, many people have a difficult time admitting their faults. In every situation, I can almost guarantee that you can find a behavior, action, reaction, or statement that was wrong or inappropriate and own it. If you can't, then the relationship is doomed.
4. Your standards are sky-high
Let's be clear here. I am not saying to throw away all of your standards because that would welcome all types of people, including narcissists, into your life. I am saying that there are going to be a few things you'll need to compromise or waiver on. Newsflash people, we are not getting any younger and the pool of choices gets smaller and smaller as we age.
5. You appoint "deal breakers" to protect your heart
We're all guilty of doing this. We all have said "If he/she does this...we're done," or something similar to it. Well, it's like setting the person and a potential relationship up for failure before it even starts. It's time to knock it off with these deal breakers and learn to embrace the flaws of another person.
6. Your self-esteem isn’t as high as it used to be
You should not be putting your worth and how you feel about yourself in the hands of someone else. It will end up failing you and hurting you 9 times out of 10. You need to learn about yourself and figure out who you are as a person because only then will you be able to determine what you want and don't want out of a relationship. If there is one thing I can't stress enough it is that only you have the power to define your worth and who you are, so take the time to do that.
7. You're afraid of being with the right person
If all you've known is pain and heartache, you're probably hesitant when someone treats you as you deserve to be treated. Establish your worth and settle for no less. The energy you put out will likely attract a similar type. So if you're happy, positive, and strong, you will most likely attract someone who exhibits those characteristics.
8. You give up who you are when you're in a relationship
You should never have to give up who you have worked so hard to become just because you enter a relationship. You should still have your independence as a person as well as who you are as a person. No one should ever make you sacrifice that.
9. You have a hard time trusting others
We question whether or not someone is lying or if they mean it when they say ‘I love you.’ Before getting into a relationship, make sure you work through those experiences so you don't project those feelings onto someone else.
