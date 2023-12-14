We’re all guilty of blurting out something terrible during an argument, whether or not it’s something we mean. Sometimes we spit poison just to burn our partner when we feel hurt, and other times, we unleash some deeply buried truth about our feelings and the state of the partnership during relationship fights.

Either way, anger, fear, and the heat of the moment have a way of bringing out the worst in everyone and adding to what couples fight about. And things can become even more hostile when you don't know how to communicate.

We asked men to share the most cringe-worthy thing they’ve ever said to their wives and... yikes.

Here 10 men reveal the worst things they've said to their wives in an argument:

1. I said she was acting like her mom

"I had no idea that would be a catalyst for a disaster of biblical proportions, but holy cow..."

2. I told her she was the reason why I cheated

"I told her that her 'being condescending all the time is not only what made me cheat, but it makes me continue considering to do it again.' I knew it was messed up, and I knew I was responsible for my actions, but she needed to know the issue wasn’t all one-sided. And I wanted to just shut her up for a minute. We separated shortly afterward."

3. I said nobody cared what she looked like

"We weren’t even arguing until that moment, but she was making us late getting ready for a thing with my friends, and I yelled, 'Literally nobody cares what you look like!' which I thought was going to be something to make her feel relief but, instead, she got all insulted that she wasn’t on any of my friends’ radars, which turned into a meltdown, which made us even later."

4. I tried to leave her

"I started packing once and was in 'I’m leaving' mode, which was only messed up because I was trying to see if she’d care enough to call my bluff. She didn’t and I spent the night in my car."

5. I told her to tick off

"I had never said anything like that to anybody before, but in the moment, it felt really powerful and it just put a halt to the whole conversation. I haven’t done it again, but I wouldn’t say I regret it."

6. I insulted every single one of her friends

"This was in one brief remark once when we were fighting. It was something like, 'Why don’t you go cry about it to your clique of codependent, pill-popping drunkards?' Which they are! But now they have a hard evidence reason to keep telling her to leave me."

7. I told her we shouldn't be parents

"Some context: We were having financial issues and fertility problems, and the two fed into each other. I was tired of fighting about it and said that it was clear we shouldn’t be parents, specifically that this was more important to her for some reason than it was to me, and maybe she was just trying too hard or something like that. I said it angrily and almost like an accusation, which wasn’t what I meant, but I was tired and it just came out wrong. This was a case of saying something valid in the completely wrong way."

8. I cursed out her family

"She tried some 'This is why my family hates you!' guilt trip and I yelled back, 'That’s because they’re all idiots with no lives!' It made the next Christmas awkward."

9. I called her stupid

"What I said was, 'You’re acting like all those stupid women you make fun of.'"

10. I called her an insensitive word

"During my divorce, I called my ex something incredibly offensive in front of our lawyers. And I regret that only because she was being what I accused her of — the other kind get paid. My apologies to any intimacy workers reading this right now."

Liz Pardue-Schultz is a writer and mental health advocate who writes about relationships and mental health. Her work has appeared in the Huffington Post, Time, and Thought Catalog.