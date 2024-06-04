If Your Man Won't Admit To These 4 Things, Break Up With Him

People whose lives revolve around hidden closets and stuff swept up under the rug have a much harder time connecting with people on an authentic level because they are so busy trying to keep up with the last lie they tell. The last grave they dug. The last secret they kept from their significant other. It is a hard thing to do. There are five secrets in particular that men should always come clean with. While some women may be unable to deal with them, experience has shown if you have invested in a solid relationship, admitting these five things will not only be good for you but will ultimately be good for the relationship as a whole as women naturally look to nurse you out of your pain.

1. Admit to his insecurities regarding intimacy

Because he has an ingrained complex about performance, most men fear not being able to measure up to past experiences and the perceptions of how good intimacy is supposed to be when done right by someone who knows what they are doing. The problem is made worse by low self-esteem, which means he deflates the moment someone reveals something he doesn't want to hear about his performance.

2. Admit he doesn't know what he's doing

If he could get to the point where he looked at you and said "How can I please you," the response might be otherworldly. The problem is admitting that he is clueless about pleasing women and doesn't know what he is doing. The only guides he has are the videos you have watched, the articles he's read, and the stories he's heard. If he is strong enough to admit that he is clueless in the bedroom, you should be gentle enough to show him how to please you.

3. Admit he feels rejected when his lover says no

Maybe he's rejecting you because of performance issues or maybe you are just not in the mood. Whatever the case, when the door to intimacy is closed, you hear rejection. Rejection hurts emotionally and mentally — it is like a slap in the face and kick in the behind that demoralizes you into thinking that you want something other than getting your needs met. That pain is paralyzing for men who are unable to distinguish between rejection and reality.

4. Admit that control can scare him

In a recent coaching session with a couple, both were struggling with intimacy until the man made a major breakthrough and opened up and shared with his partner: with his wife in control, she could dominate him in ways that made him cower like a little boy. Both men and women like to control, and in terms of intimacy, no one is really in control. So when a woman dominates a love relationship, it can scare a man to a place of uselessness. After this realization, they both enjoyed magical intimacy.

Ange Fonce is an international author, speaker, lecturer, and Peak Performance Coach. He is the founder of Dynamic Life Development Systems.