Man Wonders If He Was Wrong For Calling Off His Engagement After His Fiancée Hit Him In The Head With A Candle To Get A Spider

Sometimes relationships just fizzle out. And, sometimes, the need to end a relationship hits you right on the forehead — literally.

One man certainly experienced the latter after his fiancée decided the best way to protect him from a spider was to hit him in the head with a candlestick.

A 27-year-old man took to Reddit to explain the situation he was in after breaking up with his 25-year-old fiancée.

“We had a fairly decent relationship for five years and planned to marry in fall 2025,” he said. “We probably would have had a nice life together.”

Unfortunately, any chances for that nice life disappeared after his fiancée severely overreacted to a common situation.

“I’ve always known about her excessive and over-the-top fear of insects, especially spiders and worms, and I’ve always done my best to be sensitive to this,” he said. “Complete avoidance is impossible.”

He continued, “One evening at a friend’s house, we were sitting out on a back patio with the other couple talking, roasting marshmallows, having a few beers, and having a nice night. The next thing I remember is waking up in the ER with her crying and explaining what had happened.”

What happened was quite the story to tell. The man recounted, “She saw a (non-venomous) spider on my forehead that I was not even aware of and freaked out. She picked up a cheap metal container that held a citronella candle and proceeded to bash my forehead, she thinks, five times until she was sure the spider was gone.”

The damage was extensive. “The result was eight staples, internal brain trauma, and second-degree burns all over my face,” he shared. “It’s been six months since this happened, and the burn scars are still slightly visible.”

His fiancée was upset about her reaction, and despite the personal suffering he experienced, he sympathized with her.

“I could tell that she genuinely felt bad and after a couple days of rest I really felt bad for her too,” he said. “I didn’t want to see her feeling guilty for her compulsion, but at the same time, after thinking and talking to friends, I decided it was best to call the engagement off.”

“I explained that I really didn’t blame her and also that I didn’t want her to blame herself for my injuries, but that I personally didn’t want to go through another situation like that again,” he stated.

“It’s been six months since the event, and of course, I miss her, but I’m wondering if I was wrong here,” he explained.

This woman seems to be suffering from a severe form of arachnophobia.

According to Healthline, arachnophobia is an “intense fear of spiders.” It goes beyond just simply feeling a bit scared or unnerved when you see a spider.

“A phobia itself is more than just fear,” they said. “It’s an intense and overwhelming emotion that can make you feel like you’re under a serious threat. Arachnophobia can prevent you from participating in certain events or situations because your mind … says you’re in danger from spiders.”

Many people brush off arachnophobia as just not liking spiders, but it is much deeper than that. It is a serious phobia, just like others.

“Like other types of phobias, arachnophobia can be debilitating and interfere with your life,” Healthline said.

Treatments, Healthline stated, can include taking medication or participating in counseling, which this woman likely needs.

Still, there’s really no reason for such an extreme response.

Even with a severe fear that can impact your life greatly, like arachnophobia, there’s no reason to cause harm to someone else, especially when that harm could cause serious bodily harm or worse.

Everyone has lines that can’t be crossed, and for this man, his fiancée crossed his. There was nothing wrong with him ending their relationship. Perhaps it will be the catalyst for her to get the professional help she very much needs.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.