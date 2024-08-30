If The Person You Love Is Sociopath, They Probably Display These 8 Qualities

There are people in the world who don't care about love. They don't even know what love is.

But they do care about power and control. It's important to recognize the signs of a sociopath because you never know — you could be dating a sociopath.

If the person you love is a sociopath, they probably display these 10 qualities:

1. They have charisma and charm

They're smooth talkers, always have an answer, and never miss a beat. They seem to be very exciting.

2. They have an enormous ego

They act like the smartest, richest, or most successful people around. They may come out and tell you that.

3. They're overly-attentive

They call, text, and e-mail constantly. They want to be with you every moment. They resent the time you spend with your family and friends.

4. They have a Jekyll and Hyde personality

One minute they love you, the next minute they hate you. Their personality changes like flipping a switch.

5. They blame others

Nothing is ever their fault. They always have an excuse. Someone else causes their problems.

6. They always have gaps in their story

You ask questions and the answers are vague. They tell stupid lies. They tell outrageous lies. They lie when they'd be better off telling the truth.

7. They give intense eye contact

Call it the predatory stare. If you get a chill down your spine when they look at you, pay attention.

Imad Clicks / Pexels

Psychopaths have a certain 'dead' stare, and their pupils dilate when they look at someone scared, one study from the National Library of Medicine found.

8. They move fast in relationships

They quickly proclaim that you're their true love and soulmate. They want to move in together or get married quickly.

9. They appeal to your sympathy

They appeal to your sympathy. They want you to feel sorry for their abusive childhood, psychotic ex, incurable disease, or financial setbacks.

10. They have raw magnetism

If you feel intense attraction or if your physical relationship is unbelievable, it may be their excess testosterone, research says.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone.



Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong.



If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

Donna Andersen is a writer and author who offers advice on escape and recovery from sociopaths, psychopaths, or narcissists. She has appeared on TV shows like ABC 20/20 and The Ricki Lake Show, as well as in digital and print media publications like Psychology Today, Marie Claire, Thought Catalog, and Daily Mail.