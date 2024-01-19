Husband Regrets His Marriage Only One Day After The Wedding Because His Wife Wants Him To Support Her Other Kids

A man admitted that he regretted his decision to get married after learning information about his new wife that he didn't know before they tied the knot.

Posting to the subreddit "r/TrueOffMyChest," he admitted he made the "worst mistake" of his life by walking down the aisle.

He regretted his marriage just one day after the wedding because his new wife wanted him to support her other kids.

In his Reddit post, he revealed that it's been one day since his wedding to his wife, Ishi, and now he's regretting ever going through with it. He explained that he and Ishi met around two years ago, and she was a single mom of two. Initially, their interactions were a bit flirtatious and fun, but nothing happened at first because they were just friends.

"One night the inevitable happened and we hooked up and kept sleeping together. We stupidly [decided] [to forego using protection] because Ishi's chances of getting pregnant were near impossible. We also discussed that it was all for fun and neither of us wanted to be in a relationship," he recalled.

Photo: dragana991 / Canva Pro

After six months of this, though, Ishi eventually got pregnant. At first, she asked for child support payments that would go toward a common fund for their child's future which they would each contribute to, but Ishi would raise the child on her own since they previously agreed to not wanting to be in a relationship with each other.

He claimed that he was originally fine with this arrangement, but then had a change of heart and decided he wanted to be part of his child's life. As the two of them were discussing co-parenting options, Ishi brought up the idea of getting married since she didn't want one of her children to have a father while her other two children, aged six and eight, weren't going to have one. Instead, she wanted him to be part of his own kids' life as well as her own.

"I thought it would work out for the best and agreed. After a long discussion over things like eloping, having a small wedding, prenup, joint wills, and other stuff, we got married yesterday in a private ceremony," he continued.

Photo: Helgy / Canva Pro

However, his feelings about his marriage came crumbling down after he found out that Ishi's gynecologist told her over a year ago that she could still get pregnant and should be careful about getting pregnant at her age since she was 44.

"It felt like she was saying I'm on the hook for everything now that I have agreed to her terms of marriage," he concluded. "On our wedding day, Ishi mentioned that she is hoping to add another baby or two to our family and she was pretty sure that her body was ready for it. It was [a] complete 180 from what she told me when we first slept together."

He admitted that he didn't know if it was just his "nerves" or if his new wife was taking advantage of the situation that he was in, but now he greatly regretted getting married to her.

A majority of people in the comments section suggested that he divorce her immediately.

"Everyone is putting full responsibility on the woman here and I’m sorry but that’s not fair. Your sexual health and quality of life are your responsibility," one Reddit user pointed out. "I get there’s a misconception that women can’t get pregnant at a certain age, but that's easily put to rest through a simple Google search."

"You were both stupid and now you both have life-changing consequences. Don’t have unprotected sex with people you don’t intend on spending the rest of your life with, because that’s the risk you run."

Another user added, "Go get an annulment if possible. She lied to you. But you’re an idiot for not wearing a condom. You never trust someone you’re casually sleeping with when they say they can’t get pregnant or are on birth control."

Marriage should never be a choice made just because two people are going to become parents, just like married individuals shouldn't stay together solely because of their children.

As many other people pointed out in the comments section, their decision to get married was made on the cuff because they were most likely going to have a baby together.

Co-parenting is just as much of a respectable choice as creating a nuclear family dynamic. If this man had no intention of ever becoming a father, then having unprotected sex wasn't a smart choice.

This entire debacle proves that there are serious consequences when decisions are made in the heat of the moment, especially when it comes to both relationships and family planning.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.