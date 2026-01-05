Husband Admits To Divorcing His Wife Because She Got A Common Procedure

One couple's “in sickness and in health” vow didn’t extend to cosmetic work, because the husband was absolutely done with his marriage after his wife repeatedly got Botox even though he didn’t want her to.

As much as we all love a good happily ever after, that’s not how reality always goes. Some relationships just don’t work out for a myriad of reasons. Often, we hear about marriages breaking down over big issues that clearly created irreconcilable differences. One spouse’s appearance usually doesn't, or at least shouldn't, play a role.

A husband said he felt like he had no choice other than to divorce his wife because she continued to get Botox against his wishes.

“My wife is beautiful,” he said in an online post. “She always has been one to turn heads and draw attention with her natural looks. I love her face, her expressions, smile lines … all of it. I explained to her that I thought the treatments changed her face in a negative way. The puffiness, shiny/paralyzed forehead, and overall face look are a major turn off for me.”

Even though his concerns seemed trivial and even borderline disrespectful, she agreed she would no longer get Botox injections, but that’s not exactly what happened. “Fast forward six months and I noticed the change in her forehead again and confronted her,” he continued. “She instantly got defensive, said I can’t tell her what to do, etc.”

After his wife continued to get Botox several more times, he decided it was over. He shared, “I told her I was done. She absolutely can do whatever she wants to her face, but I don’t have to watch it. I’m filing for divorce tomorrow, but I’m being made to feel like I’m petty, like my feelings are not justified.”

People online were pretty split on how they viewed the issue.

Many of them criticized the man, saying he was being too hard on his wife. “May this kind of love never find me,” one said. “Your need to enforce your beliefs on her choices is gross,” another said. “You’ve set up a situation where she can be attacked for honesty or dishonesty.”

The comment with the most upvotes tried to see things from the husband’s perspective, though. “I think the people commenting here are mostly missing the point: it’s not the procedures themselves,” they argued. “It’s defensiveness, lying, and breaking promises about them. This is not what people do in relationships.”

Other users pointed out that the husband had shared some very interesting information in responses to comments on the post that explained why his wife might feel the need to have the cosmetic procedures done in the first place. Apparently, part of her bottom lip was bitten off by a dog. She also faced condescending comments from her dad growing up, and she was in a previous relationship in which her boyfriend was preoccupied with her appearance.

No one really seems to be considering the wife’s feelings in all of this.

Clearly, this woman has been through a lot. She’s faced some very serious issues that would affect how she views her appearance from a psychological standpoint. She has a right to do what makes her feel best.

BBC correspondent Jasmin Fox-Skelly reported that around 3 million people receive Botox injections annually, making this woman far from the only person pursuing this kind of cosmetic treatment. Although the real issue seems to be the nugget of truth somewhere in between what the woman is entitled to do with her own body and her husband's concerns.

Psych Central writer Hilary I. Lebow pointed out that one of the biggest red flags that your partner is trying to control you is that they try to make choices for you. This sounds an awful lot like what this husband is doing. However, it also sounds like her reasons for getting Botox align more with negative body image issues. Sadly, cosmetic procedures are not a solution for that. They are both struggling in this scenario, but it's clear that the husband should be a bit more sympathetic toward his wife. It sure sounds like they could both benefit from speaking to a professional.

