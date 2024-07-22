How A $20 Check Ended A 25-Year Marriage

About two hours before my shift ended at the grocery store, my manager told me someone had asked for me by name. I’d worked at that store for seven years at that point — through high school, into college, and now on my way to finishing grad school. Only a few times did anyone ask for you by name — either because you’d helped them before or because (this was most typical) they wanted to complain.

I could see through the windows of the back room that the person waiting was my dad. I already knew this wasn’t going to be good, but wondered why my dad showed up in person instead of just calling the store.

I stood in the back corner of a large grocery store next to the doors to the produce backroom as my dad explained why all the money I’d saved for my last year of grad school was now gone.

He explained it would work out, that he’d make it up to me somehow. Of course, I couldn’t scream at him at work. I couldn’t tell him that I was tired of these types of things happening over and over. I did have a knife in my belt (for cutting fruit) but, well, now it seemed my need for this job was even greater than it had been only a few hours before when I’d clocked in.

I told him I had to work. I did the math in my head. I realized I’d have to work extra shifts during the academic year. Maybe I could get added to the stock crew and work overnight to earn the money that was now missing.

The busy store kept my mind occupied and kept me from screaming or crying. That is until I left and screamed in my car.

I cried until it felt like I couldn’t cry while driving as fast as my old station wagon would go down a rural road going anywhere but home. Until the lights and siren shook me back to reality.