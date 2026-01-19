People Who’ve Had Their Heart Broken Usually Act One Of These 6 Specific Ways

Heartbreak changes you. You may begin to question who you are and indulge in different (and perhaps unconventional) coping methods.

But that's the thing about love: we all experience both the highs and lows. We also all experience those two opposing emotions very differently. That's why, like grief, heartbreak can look very different for different people.

Here are 6 specific ways that people who've had their hearts broken act:

1. They start avidly working out

For some people, nothing sounds better than transforming their appearance after a breakup and getting a "revenge body." Getting fit requires major lifestyle changes, and it takes up a lot of the time and energy that would otherwise be spent thinking about your relationship.

Exercise is also a form of emotional regulation. When you work out, your body releases endorphins and reduces certain stress hormones. It can help numb your emotions and keep your anger and sadness at bay. Overall, you'll be looking and feeling better in no time.

2. They experiment with different types of people

If things don't work out with one specific person, it might not hurt to keep your mind open to people you wouldn't normally go for. Wanting to explore is normal, even if it feels a bit strange at first. You never know what kinds of new opportunities might come your way.

Samantha Joel, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Utah, explained, "Exciting new dating prospects can trump past worn-out relationships and help people get over their exes so they can better focus on their new, more compatible partners."

And don't be concerned about putting yourself back out there "too soon." Only you can decide what's best for you, and someone else's experiences shouldn't define yours.

3. They become workaholics

Work is one of the most productive ways to avoid feelings. Completing tasks and hitting goals can trigger the release of dopamine, leaving you with a much-needed sense of achievement and success. Losing a partner is like losing a source of validation, and doing work can fill that void.

However, it can become unhealthy when working replaces emotional processing. Sleep declines, relationships fall to the wayside, and emotions get suppressed. Becoming a workaholic is less about moving forward with your life and more about replacing a lost sense of self.

4. They put their energy into hobbies

What better way to fill all your newly-found free time than with a hobby? Maybe something you used to enjoy doing but stopped, or something entirely new that you've been wanting to try. Engaging in an activity can be a great outlet for channeling all your thoughts and feelings about the breakup.

Hobbies can fill a sudden empty space in your life and allow you to reclaim parts of yourself that you might've lost in the relationship. Start cooking for your friends and family, learn how to crochet a blanket, or write a song about your ex, Taylor Swift-style.

5. They document their healing on social media

The breakup to influencer pipeline is real. It's tempting to post your whole life online, perhaps to make a certain someone jealous by showing them exactly what they're missing out on. The harsh truth is — they definitely don't care.

But it might still make you feel better to present a curated, put-together image of yourself to the world. Besides, it might eventually help you snag the interest of someone new.

6. They embrace their messiness

You're facing an extremely difficult time in your life, and it's okay to let it show! Embrace things that are fun and make you feel good, even if they're not considered "cool."

If healing involves sobbing over a tub of ice cream, chaotic girls' nights out, and throwing darts at a dartboard with your ex's face on it, then more power to you.

