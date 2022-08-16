Your Guy Is More Likely To Cheat On You If You Have This Money Issue

In the olden days, men were expected to bring home the bacon while women tended to the home.

I remember Mami bringing Papi his plate of food at every meal, washing dishes and sweeping daily, and spending every minute of her day catering to her children’s needs.

Mami’s job was that of “mom” and “wife.” Now, however, ama de casas (or, housewives) are few and far between. Women are just as educated and successful as men, and we sometimes make more money than our hombres.

How is this role reversal a cheating indicator in a relationship?

According to this 2015 study, men may just cheat.

Researchers pooled data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth between 2001 to 2011 and analyzed 2,757 heterosexual individuals in relationships between the ages of 18 to 32 and the amount of money they made individually.

What they discovered was shocking: if men make more money than their wives, men are less likely to be unfaithful.

Once a woman is the bigger breadwinner, there is a 15 percent chance that a man will cheat on his financially successful wife.

Women, on the other hand, can make all the money in the relationship and still remain faithful, as this study found that women who earn 100 percent of their total income do not have the inclination to cheat.

Whereas men who start to make closer and closer to the same amount of money as their spouse, their chances of cheating begin to lower until their total income reaches 70 percent of what the couple brings in together as total income.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 mins for $1.99!

Then, they have a higher chance of cheating again.

And, remember: when a woman is financially independent, she is not afraid to divorce you. So, never use your wife or treat her badly because she won't hesitate to kick you to the curb.

When a man cheats, it could mean that he is holding some sort of resentment towards you because you are able to do something he cannot: bring in the most money.

The best thing you can do to combat a situation where someone gets upset and frustrated because they are not the ones bringing in the most money is by talking it out.

For any type of relationship, communication must be present so there are no assumptions taking place, as well as negative emotions towards one's spouse.

Once you talk it out, you will both be able to find happiness in your relationship because there won't be any anxiety as to what the other person's expectations are. You will just know.

So, if it seems that some men are still uncomfortable with a financially independent woman, and they prefer that she just cook the bacon, sit down and talk with them so you can resolve these negative emotions plaguing your relationship.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in August 2015.

Sujeiry Gonzalez is a content creator, web designer, and podcast host. Visit her website for more.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Latina. Reprinted with permission from the author.