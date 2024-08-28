The Grief And Relief Of Having A Hysterectomy In My 30s After Our Surrogate Had A Stillbirth

I twirl the loose curl dangling behind my ear and poke it back into the cap. The blue mesh feels like it’s slipping from my forehead from the weight of my hair. I stiffen as if to prevent it.

The morning light is barely warming the hallway. I don’t want to see any equipment or cold metal tools. I turn instead to the framed photos on the wall, my back to the other two patients whose names were called with mine.

I know this gesture reveals to them that I’m anxious, especially when I fill my chest with one long breath that I’m reluctant to exhale. But I don’t owe these strangers bravery.

My eyes dart from landscape to landscape of Nevada or Utah or whatever other arid place houses these arches and valleys of reddened rocks. I study the strata of the cliffs closest to my nose; incredible how a rock keeps the score, like a body familiar with grief.

I’d been in Mallorca when I’d gotten the call. I’d felt a world away from the voice at the surgical bookings desk, which meant my vacation was doing the trick. Moments before the call, I’d scooped out the hot sand under my beach towel to carve a crater for my belly.

It had been heavy and hard for months without reprieve, and I’d decided I was finally done hauling this ache. The timing of my decision was almost ironic.

After pursuing surrogacy with donor eggs for over a year, my husband Ethan and I were lost in the throes of mourning our son, weeks shy of the finish line.

Surrogacy had left us damaged and doubtful of whether we had it in us to trust again. If there was ever a time to keep a uterus as a backup plan, it was now, yet I was convinced I wanted it gone, yanked out of me like a rotted plant from a pot.

When you beg for a hysterectomy before crossing into menopause, doctors ask you at least a dozen times if you’re certain. When you tell people you don’t want to carry a pregnancy, they run through the script you’ve been hearing since your teens:

“Never say never! You’ll change your mind. You’ll regret it when you age and need someone to care for you. You’re robbing your parents of the joy of grandchildren. Your husband deserves better.”

Everyone seems to know something you don’t about your wants and woes, something you’ve failed to consider in your tediously researched pro-con lists and your most visceral instincts.

It must be so unnatural for them to meet a woman who is ambivalent about this glorified organ and so reckless with her ever-pending membership to the Motherhood Club.

Even on my way to the O.R. this morning, I had to drop off a urine sample at the hospital lab. The requisition accompanying the cup had only one box checked off: pregnancy test. The doctor’s job is to be more certain than you are.

My surgeon’s voice is cheerful when it sneaks up behind me. I try to let it steady me, but I’m too weak from hunger and fear. I focus on her floral cap, oddly reassured by the confidence conveyed by her whimsical scrubs.

“Are you nervous?” she squeezes my shoulder as I nod.

Even things you’re sure about are scary. As I crawled into bed last night, I surprised myself with the thought: “This is my last night with my uterus.”

Not “a”, but “my.” This strange attachment had never reared its head before. I’d always resented and berated my womb, knowing full well that — contrary to popular belief — it is not the sole driver of my disabling pain.

But, on top of this full-body illness that sprouts and thrives outside my uterus, my periods have floored me for twenty-six years — sometimes twice a month, often for twelve days on end.

They’ve had me canceling, vomiting, staining, fainting, failing. When you tally the agony, this surgery feels anything but elective. It feels searingly overdue. Yet, I’m fairly sure I wouldn’t feel as emotional about surrendering my gallbladder or appendix.

I’m right-handed. I’ve had my tonsils out. I have a titanium biopsy marker in my right breast. My withered right ovary is impossible to find on scans. I have a slightly curved spine. I have no cavities or dental implants. I am allergic to naproxen and lidocaine. These are facts about my body.

Now, suddenly, I’ll also be uterus-less — who will I be, without my periods marking my month like a metronome?

My gyne surgeon is soon joined by the colorectal surgeon, the urologist, and the anesthesiologist. We talk about removing parts of the colon, reconstructing parts of the bladder, and inspecting the liver and lungs.

Endometriosis is an untamed circus beast that keeps several ringmasters on their toes. It has no cage and knows no satiety.“Will you check my hemoglobin level again? I got my period last week and it was hemorrhagic as usual.”

I’d secretly been glad to see it once more, to say goodbye. I’ve always hated not knowing when a time was the last. As I’d gritted my teeth and plowed through my last pack of pads and tampons, I hoped I’d never forget the intensity of this mad-making pain, so that I may never dismiss someone venting to me about it.

“When you wake up, you’ll never have that problem again!” my surgeon beams.

“Goodbye, Uterus,” I murmur.

“Goodbye and good RID-DANCE!” she almost sings.

This is her third time operating on me in under six years. She’s had another kind of insider’s view of how deeply I’ve suffered.

I’m escorted into the operating room by the anesthesiologist. He’s asking me about my career, whether my allergies are true allergies or simply anxieties, and whether I scrubbed my brown skin with the antiseptic sponges they’d given me. He’s speaking to me in French while I’m speaking to him in English. He’s asking me to remove my underwear, lie back, and give him my arms and my glasses.

It occurs to me that I forgot to ask my surgeon about keeping my cervix or about how she’ll prevent more scar tissue from forming. These questions take up all the space in my mind until I grow restless

I ask to see her again before I go under, and when I ask a third time, the anesthesiologist has no choice but to comply. I ask to sit up and for him to hand me my glasses, so I can think and listen.

“You need your glasses to hear?” the anesthesiologist laughs. His tone says more than his words.

It reminds me that I am the demanding patient — the difficult woman — who is sitting up underwear-less in an O.R. bed waiting to ask the doctor questions that people who haven’t been forced to advocate for their survival don’t typically feel compelled to ask.

The assistants are swirling around me, wheeling monitors and metal poles like stagehands in blue robes to set up the production I’ll sleep through. I am the scene’s unmoving center. Two nurses are doing an inventory of the shiny blades arranged on a large metal tray.

In another corner, the urologist is briefing her fellows about my bladder and bowels and ovaries, their sentences only reaching me in fragments over the clinking tools and the anesthesiologist’s humming.

I hug myself to quell my shivering and I stare at my socks — the only item of mine they haven’t placed in the white plastic bag under my gurney.

By the time the surgeon is at my bedside, I am swallowing hard and part of me has already left my body.

“Okay?” she says when she answers what seems to be my last inquiry, the gentle pressure she is exerting on my shoulder telling me to please lie back now and let them get on with the show. These surgeries are long and complex, and they have other patients to see, and families to eventually go home to.

A squad is around me now, each of them fussing with one limb, probing for veins, positioning the padding. I surrender to their gentle tugs on all sides of me as they hook up the IV and do whatever else they are doing.

“Don’t be afraid,” I keep telling myself as I stare at yet another ceiling. “You’ve done this five times now. You know the drill. The next days will be hard, but the days after those will be better.”

But will they? There are often surprises after surgery. Nerves that forget how to fire, a neck and shoulders and elbows that move out of tune, a bladder that is too seized to pee.

I’m afraid of surprises. I’m afraid of this illness that too few understand. Maybe life is good enough now and I shouldn’t be rocking the boat. Isn’t pain better than the unexpected? What will being uterus-less solve, except not having periods?

Am I copping out and taking the easy road, the way people said I did with surrogacy when I opted out of the IVF hamster wheel?

I’m afraid that all this won’t be enough, that giving this disease my career, my confidence, and my uterus still won’t satisfy its hunger. I’m afraid of being hopeful of a turning point that isn’t one.

I’m afraid of thinking, “How much more can I possibly take?” and being shown an ugly answer. The most colossal unfairness is that being an expert in uncertainty still never makes it easier.

I must be squirming. My surgeon cups my hand as if to try and warm it. I blink to bring her into focus.

“Isn’t your surrogate due any day now? Didn’t you say your due date was in May?”

I clear my throat. “We had a stillbirth,” I tell her matter-of-factly, softly, still unbelievingly. What I don’t tell her is all the trauma of the aftermath, of physicians denying us information on what happened, as though we were strangers off the street instead of his parents.

Months of therapy and I’m only just barely beginning to chip through one layer of the glass cage I’m in.

“What?” Even without my glasses, I can see she looks shocked.

“Everything was going perfectly, but then his heart stopped…” And yet his heartbeat was so strong at every milestone, and yet he had the slenderest fingers. These are the times when the breath in my chest feels like water. The anesthesiologist is tinkering with something behind my head.

“I didn’t tell you because I wanted to focus on…”

“On this, on your health. I get it,” she says, then keeps silent, staring at the ground. She must understand it’s dangerous territory to be vulnerable about your emotional and mental health when trying to get care for your physical symptoms, especially after a long history of fighting to be heard. Tears are pooling in my ears and I don’t have hands to wipe them.

My uterus flashes to mind, as though sent straight from hers.

I think of this morning’s pregnancy test, of how everyone assumes every woman, at some point or another, will want to use this organ for its prescribed purpose.

For a second, I’m afraid she’ll persuade me to keep it, just in case. Maybe I’ll wake up and she’ll tell me she couldn’t go through with it, that she vetoed my signature on the consent form. With all the hemorrhaging, inflammation, and cancer risk, it would be an absurd just-in-case.

Besides, it’ll be easier to explain surrogacy now. It’ll be a more straightforward narrative, a logical choice of path, like for women with MRKH who are born without a uterus, gay men, single parents, or cancer survivors.

Surrogacy is hard to explain as a selfish person who opted out of pregnancy to spare whatever little resilience she had left. We’ve done things in reverse order. Maybe that means we had a head start, instead of a setback — some kind of twisted, costly practice run.

“What now?” People don’t like irreversible losses, so I tell her the positive bit.

“We matched with someone new…” I notice how tentative my voice is, and how I dampen my optimism to avoid projecting an arc that the story won’t be able to hold. It’s not always worth getting hearts to hope.

This one’s different, I want to say. She doesn’t make us question our place and our worth. The expert psychologist doesn’t see any red flags this time. She’s not abusive and secretive and cold. But this conflicted relief is too much to unpack in the seconds before I’m gassed, and I don’t want to fall asleep with her in my bones.

“You guys just can’t catch a freaking break…” My surgeon sounds like a friend.

The nurse interjects. “I’m just gonna put on this oxygen mask so you can breathe and relax, okay, dear? Then you can carry on your conversation.”

This lie makes me chuckle. “There’ll be no carrying on the conversation,” I manage to say just as the mask is lowered onto my nose and mouth.

I squeeze my surgeon’s hand to tell her thank you and please. Please remember I’m fragile. Please don’t do anything that adds a layer to my red-hot, hardening grief.

I use the last seconds to relax my spine, unclench my fists, and release my pelvic muscles to prevent injury. I call to mind everyone and everything I love, all that makes me want to stay.

I see us gathered for a family barbecue in my parents’ garden — my childhood home — our faces baking in the sun as we clink our glasses of rosé to good health. I see myself watering my flowers, giggling at inside jokes with my nephews, and stuffing my face with croissants.

I see Sage and I bonding over her pregnant belly. I see published writing, stimulating work, fluid income, and long walks with Ethan. I linger on the image of his knowing eyes and the wrinkles I’ve caused around them.

I see us laughing, soaking up Italy, chasing sunsets from sailboats and rooftops. I see myself floating on my back in the sea without an ounce of resistance, my scars blending in with the previous ones. This is the life I’ve built out of disability, and this is the life that’ll cradle me when I emerge on the other side.

It’s taking long to fall asleep. I can feel the curious impatience mounting in the room. The anesthesiologist starts humming again and my gyne surgeon whispers, “I’m going to take very good care of you.”

I see the blur of the red clock at 7:43 and I disappear into a haze of voices.