The 3 Big Reasons Men Cheat (And How To Prevent It)

There's nothing more effective at keeping a man from cheating than a good relationship. That's why if you're unsure of your relationship, then you need to know how to keep a man from cheating. We all know that even long-term relationships and marriages have been affected by cheating. Sometimes cheating can be caused by different love languages, as said by my marriage counselor, Dr. Gary Chapman.

If you don't speak the same love language as your spouse, that might be a bigger risk they'll cheat. So you need to find a way to stop them from committing infidelity early on. The simple element of guilt, if he so much as contemplates infidelity, is more powerful than the fear of a breakup, ostracism by friends and family, or contracting an incurable disease. Still, there is no surefire way to keep him from ever having a moment of weakness or a severe case of dumb syndrome. You might be asking yourself, can you really love someone and still cheat on them? It's up to you to determine that answer. If you believe it was a genuine mistake and that your partner wouldn't do it again because they love you, then you can give it another shot. However, if you believe that cheating means your partner never loved you, then so it be. Either way, cheating is a terrible thing to do in a serious relationship. If you want to learn how to make a man stop cheating then you're going to need some help.

Here are the 3 big reasons men cheat:

1. They are no longer checked into the relationship

The main reason why men cheat is that they have psychologically checked out of the relationship, or at least the intimate aspect of it. They may have lost interest altogether, or simply become bored with the repetitiveness of it. It's his fault as much as yours that the thrill has diminished, the variety is non-existent and things have fallen into a rut. He's bored and his libido demands more.

2. An opportunity arose — and he took it

It may be a co-worker, an old classmate who found him on Facebook, or a chance meeting with a stranger at happy hour with the guys. When a man realizes he has this sort of opportunity at a bad time, he'll take it. The thrill of something new like more intimate experiences makes him feel like a desirable man again. Maybe he gets lost in the moment and goes along with it "Once, for old time's sake." Perhaps a few cocktails have tied and gagged his moral compass, so he screws up.

3. He's suffering from some sort of emotional turmoil

Men may also cheat when they find the woman they're with is making them suffer from emotional chaos, perhaps brought on by a bitter argument or fight. Men often deal with turmoil through destructive means like drinking, drugs, violent behavior, and forbidden intimacy. They will resort to anything to make the pain go away, and intimacy does a pretty good job of that.

Here are ways to prevent it:

1. Let him know the consequences

Early in the relationship, you can let him know in a lighthearted way (but with a deadly serious undertone) that you will not tolerate a cheater. Tell him straight out when he's basking in the afterglow of your affection. He will remember that and think about it before he cheats. It may not stop him, but if you are still worth coming home to for him, it just might.

2. Don't nag

Don't nag him or argue destructively. Remember, you are his support system, so when you beat him up that can throw him into emotional turmoil with nowhere to turn. He doesn't have all of the options you do — tears, girlfriends, mom, or leftover pizza. The open, tender arms of another woman might just soothe his soul. There are no magic bullets or guarantees to keeping him faithful. Just be the best part of his life, and chances are he'll be the best part of yours, and hopefully, that's what keeps a man from cheating.

Cynthia Price is the Managing Editor of Dating Advice, which covers love and relationships, health and wellness, and self-care.