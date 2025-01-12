Beautiful Woman Asks Her Boyfriend Why He Doesn’t Touch Her Anymore — ‘You Can Only Look At An Egg So Much’

When a woman confronted her boyfriend of two years about his lack of passion and romance, she was not expecting his cold response. While it's normal for bedroom activities to take a backseat to everyday life for couples who have been together for a while, that usually doesn't mean the attraction has fizzled. Unfortunately, for this woman, that's exactly what her boyfriend told her.

Now, other women are begging her to leave him, warning her that he is nothing but a walking red flag.

Advertisement

A woman’s boyfriend claimed that he doesn’t touch her anymore because he’s gotten ‘used’ to her.

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 17 million views, a young woman named Shelby asked her boyfriend of two years a burning question about their relationship: “Why don’t you touch me anymore?”

Her boyfriend Tino’s response was enough to make any woman squirm.“In all relationships, after a couple of years, it’s just not really it anymore,” he told her. When Shelby asked him to elaborate, he said that he was just not as attracted to her as he once was since they had been together for so long.

Advertisement

The woman argued that her boyfriend's reasoning was flawed since they had only been dating for 2 years, and his criticisms became even more outlandish.

When Shelby reminded Tino that they had only been dating for a couple of years, he actually admitted that he often looks at other women, imagining what it would be like to have something new with them. He even went so far as to insult her. “You were new at one point; now you’re just kind of busted,” he said.

How or why she didn't immediately kick him out at that point is a question for the ages, but she persisted. She then asked how her looks had changed over time, and Tino struggled with an explanation. If you weren't raging yet, take a deep breath. “Honestly," Tino started, "just like looking at you more and more, I’m just getting used to it,” he said. “I just think it gets old. You can only look at an egg so much.”

Advertisement

After comparing his girlfriend’s body to an egg, Tino said that he still loves her, but he does not have the desire to touch her anymore. And since he wasn't quite done being a giant walking red flag, he actually said, “Just go sit in the corner. I don’t know why you think you’re something when you’re really not [expletive].”

Other women begged the beautiful woman to leave the relationship immediately.

Unsurprisingly, women rushed to the comments section to urge Shelby to ditch Tino. The fact that she had the courage to ask him such a vulnerable question and have him respond to her in the way he did was jarring, even for complete strangers.

“This literally broke my heart. Girl….. you don’t deserve that!” one TikTok user commented.

Advertisement

“Please don’t waste any more time on him, I promise you’ll look back one day and regret it. He doesn’t deserve you,” another user wrote. “RUN… you are stunning! You are young, you will find somebody who will treat you like a diamond! Let him walk out the door and never let him come back,” another shared.

Although Tino could have changed his tone and choice of words, some people defended his argument. They said it's normal to be less attracted to a partner after being together for a while, even if the partner's physical appearance hasn't changed.

Andrei Porzhezhinskii / Shutterstock

Advertisement

While it's normal for the fiery passion of the honeymoon stage of a relationship to fade, that doesn't mean attraction ends. You just have to learn to keep things spicey.

Licensed clinical social worker and relationship expert Kelli Miller told Oprah Daily, “When you first fall in love, there’s excitement and passion. As your relationship grows, it becomes more about intimacy and connection.” So, contrary to what Tino described, you don't start viewing your partner as "busted." Instead, your feelings have grown deeper than mere physical attraction. “The first thing to realize about being in a long-term relationship is that it waxes and wanes,” Miller added. “What you feel in the beginning is impossible to sustain.”

Bringing back the excitement and butterflies isn't impossible, however. Go on dates to places you’ve never been to before. Exercise and focus on self-care together. Try something new with one another and discover even more about your partner than you knew before.

When things begin to feel dull in the relationship, take a trip down memory lane. Remember your first date, your first trip together, and the first time you said “I love you” to them. Don't neglect your sex life. It's easy to be too tired, but even if you have to schedule time for physical connection, it can reignite your passion.

Advertisement

If you notice that you aren't touching your partner as often as you used to, make a conscious effort to kiss them, cuddle them, and even give them a hug when they are having a hard day. You may get used to looking at your partner, but if you truly love them, the feeling should never diminish (and they are certainly far more interesting than an egg!)

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.