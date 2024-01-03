How Drinking An Extra Cup Of Coffee In The Morning Can Prevent Weight Gain

Most of us love our morning cup of coffee. It gives us a boost of energy, tastes great, and is a significant part of our daily ritual.

Now, there may be another reason to love your morning Joe even more.

According to research, an extra cup of coffee each morning has been linked to remarkable health benefits.

Just one additional cup of coffee in the morning can help you lose weight.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, drinking an extra cup of unsweetened coffee was associated with a reduced risk of weight gain over four years.

The study consisted of participants who often enjoyed caffeinated beverages in the morning. It was discovered that those who consumed an unsweetened extra cup of coffee lost an estimated .26 pounds over four years. However, those who added a teaspoon of sugar to their coffee experienced a weight gain of .26 pounds over the same period.

Photo: prathan chorruangsak / Canva Pro

Drinking an extra cup of unsweetened coffee in the morning can satisfy one’s overall appetite, giving them a sense of fullness which oftentimes means fewer snacks throughout the day.

“Increasing intake of a warm, low-to no-calorie beverage may improve body weight, as increasing fluids, especially warm fluids, can improve the feeling of satiety, which may lead to fewer overall calories consumed throughout the day,” Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey Registered Dietician told Fox News Digital.

While sugar can negate the effects of fullness, Palinski-Wade suggested that creamer and milk have nutritional benefits of their own. “Milk and creamer additions can add protein/fat, which may help with satiety,” she added. “In addition, few individuals use excessive quantities of milk or creamer as they do with added sugar, due to a preference for sweets.”

Spices such as cinnamon can also satisfy your need for added sweetness in your coffee without contributing to weight gain.

Adding coffee to a well-balanced diet also reduces the risk of diseases including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers.

Jay Vincent, a bodybuilder and nutrition enthusiast on TikTok took to the platform and shared other insights as to how drinking coffee could help burn fat.

“Coffee has caffeine in it. Caffeine is a stimulant,” he explained. “This stimulant raises your resting metabolic rate allowing you to burn more calories throughout the day. So if you’re in a calorie-restricted diet, coffee will actually help you create an even more profound negative energy balance resulting in a little more fat mobilization and weight loss.”

Stimulants can help with appetite suppression and burning fat.

Vincent also pointed out that having an additional cup of coffee first thing in the morning will be more effective when it comes to fat burning. “[You] are in a fasted state where your glycogen levels are low,” he said. “That’s going to give you the best opportunity to mobilize fat tissue.”

Additionally, caffeine in coffee can enhance one’s cognitive function and alertness. With a highly focused state of mind, adherence to a weight loss plan or healthier food choices can increase.

So the next time your boss or teachers give you a hard time for stopping to grab an extra cup of coffee before work or class, remind them that you are only looking out for your physical health, and they should too!

