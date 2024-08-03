60-Year-Old Woman Shares The Everyday Habit That Secretly Fueled Her Disordered Eating

Unhealthy compulsions and toxic behaviors often find their genesis in trauma or woundedness. When that link happens, changing our patterns can feel nearly impossible.

My disordered eating was tied to a lack of safety and nurturing as a child. Being denied food caused me to reject the notion of denying myself as an adult. In addition to my compulsion to eat before bed, I lacked willpower.

When it came to dessert or some type of special food, I refused to deny myself the pleasure of enjoying whatever it was, whether it was good or bad for me. The mere thought of going on a diet to lose weight sent me straight to my favorite French bakery for a pastry.

Five years ago, I was motivated to change when I finally saw the reason behind my disordered eating. It seemed slightly easier to deny myself a special treat from time to time because I wasn’t cutting myself off from food, but rather a specific type of food.

One of the things that has helped me the most this past year is realizing I don’t like feeling out of control. Little by little, I’ve taken the opportunity to choose not to eat a sweet treat just to prove to myself that I could do it. And when I followed through, I noticed I felt empowered. That empowerment encouraged me and helped me believe there was light at the end of the tunnel.

Throughout this process, I have seen the need to address the root of my eating issues rather than just the behavior.

Understanding that I am fully capable of providing food for myself has allowed me to feel safe enough to slowly curtail eating before bed. Now, in the evenings, I stay in touch with my body to determine if I am hungry or acting out of my damaged emotions. Seeing the difference has helped me to forgo eating at night about 75% of the time.

Choosing to skip dessert or refrain from using food as a reward may seem like a small thing. But doing this has allowed me to feel empowered and in control. This is monumental for me because I spent my childhood and much of my adult life feeling weak and without personal power.