People Who Think They'll Always Be Young Often Experience 6 Specific Wake-Up Calls In Their 30s & 40s

There's a time called the "rush hour" point of life, when all your responsibilities and milestones collide at once.

People don't usually think about getting older, but it all comes to a head at some point. And for people in their 30s and 40s, who think they'll always be young and vibrant, they may have a wake-up call when things begin to change.

Wake-up calls people who think they'll be young forever experience in their 30s and 40s

1. Sleeping issues

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In your teenage years and 20s, it seems like you can sleep forever, often getting 8-10 hours each night. You sleep through your multiple alarms and it takes every ounce of energy to get up.

Now, it takes all your energy just to fall asleep. Having trouble sleeping is part of aging, with sleep disturbances increasing in your 30s. Along with all the stress factors in life, it makes it impossible to turn your brain off and just rest.

2. Declining eyesight

There's a time in life where, all of a sudden, you start to understand the poor eyesight and back pain your parents used to complain about. What seemed like them being dramatic is now your reality.

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According to David Turbert from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, many people over the age of 40 experience declining eyesight. "Nearly everyone gets this increasing farsightedness in their late-30s to mid-40s. The eye's lens becomes less flexible with age, making it harder to read and perform other near tasks," he explained.

For people in this age range, it's a subtle moment where they realize they're not as young as they used to be, and their body is letting them know.

3. Being the 'older person' at work

In your 30s and 40s, you're not necessarily the oldest colleague at work, but things change as the years tick on.

In your 20s, you spend so much time trying to figure out what you want to do with your life and getting your foot in the door. By your mid-30s, you've gained expertise and have likely been with the same company for a while.

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It's at this point where you begin to train and mentor younger generations. Yes, older workers have much more experience and better work ethic, but it's probably a huge wake-up call when you look around and see young folks everywhere.

4. Shrinking social circles

The days of waking up and calling your friends to see who's free lessen as you get older. In your 30s and 40s, every hangout is planned around work and kids and a generally busy life.

Even though you once thought you'd be young forever, driving aimlessly with friends and moving through life carefree, now, it's a big wake-up call that things have changed. In fact, researchers even suggest that after the age of 25, friendships begin to fade away.

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5. Having no free time

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When you're young, no matter how busy life gets, it seems like there's always time for yourself. You can take 30 minutes before bed or when you first wake up to do whatever you want. If you have a break in between meetings, you can catch up on a book while you eat lunch.

But in your 30s and 40s, you don't have this luxury anymore. When you're not working, you're busy with your family or finances, and are just trying to make it to the gym or spend quality time with your partner.

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6. Taking care of their parents

When we're young, our parents are our caretakers and we don't ever think of them getting older. But at some point, they will and we'll need to start taking care of them.

We don't want to think about it, but it's a reality of life. And it's important we come to terms with the fear of losing our parents. Even though we can only control what we can control, so to speak, in our 30s and 40s, it's not really something we can avoid any longer.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.