People Who Seem Happier At 60 Than They Were At 40 Usually Embrace 6 Specific Beliefs

For a lot of people, getting older feels like a dreaded curse. On the flip side, people who go into it with a more positive mindset have an entirely different experience. They hit 60 happier and more excited about what's to come than they were in middle age.

Studies have shown that contrary to what society's young-obsessed culture would have you believe, most people who have passed the 60-year mark are happier than many younger adults. Growing older means a lot of things, but it does not mean sitting in a rocking chair as life passes you by.

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People who are happier at 60 than they were at 40 embrace specific beliefs about aging:

1. Aging is not a curse

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Many people, mostly women, are taught, whether consciously or subconsciously, that they are past their prime once they've hit 25, God forbid, 30. Obviously, this notion is incredibly damaging. For a 26-year-old to say that she is old because she is closer to 30 than 20 does not make sense and is not fair. Neither is using the word old as an insult.

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A study out of Yale even found that participants with a more positive outlook on aging in general showed cognitive and physical improvement. Aging is the opposite of a curse. It's a literal gift to have good health.

2. Believe in something, wholeheartedly

The role of religion and spirituality in many people's lives has shifted drastically in the last few decades. But having a belief in something, anything, brings many people comfort.

Research has shown that belief remains important for older adults and can positively influence their lifestyle. Study authors Joanne Malone and Anna Dadswell noted, " ... the personal and interpersonal nature of religion, spirituality and/or belief for older adults; the positive influence it has as a source of strength, comfort and hope in times of need; the sense of community and belonging it can provide in a time of heightened risk of loneliness and social isolation; and the possibilities for including religion, spirituality and/or belief into a more holistic approach towards the health, well-being and lives of older adults."

3. Focus on the positive

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It may seem trite, but focusing on the positive, especially as we age, is huge for increasing happiness. When was the last time you just acknowledged a beautiful sunset and simply enjoyed it without rushing to the next errand or trying to get the perfect photo for social media?

Research confirms that while younger people focus on the horrors of life, older people focus on the good. This affects our memories in that older people remember more of the positive memories from their lives more often than younger people, who are more likely to remember the negative.

4. Hold on tight to your tribe

Growing older means losing touch with some people we may have thought would have been in our lives for the rest of it, and that is OK. What matters, though, is nurturing the relationships we still have, because those people stuck around through all the crazy drama of the people we loved and lost.

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Tianne Haggar, a research assistant at King's College, London, explained, "Positive psychological factors also play an important role in longevity, particularly feeling connected with others and having a positive outlook on life. In Sardinia, [a blue zone where the average life expectancy is 87 years old] older people form an essential part of family life, whilst evenings are spent gathering with friends."

5. Tomorrow is not guaranteed

As macabre a belief as it may seem, it comes down to a positive practice. If one truly believes tomorrow isn't guaranteed, they won't keep telling themselves they'll get to their dreams and goals another time; they'll do them today!

Dr. Mary Pipher, a U.S. clinical psychologist, explained, "One of the things that happens when we realize that the runway is short is that we also simultaneously realize how fortunate we are to be alive. I used to say, 'well, eventually I'm going to do this — eventually I'm going to spend a whole day reading all my favourite books', or 'eventually I'm going to go out and visit this little museum that's three hours away that I've always wanted to see'. Well, what happens for me is, at 71, 'eventually' is no longer a word to me. If I want to do something, I try to do it."

6. Impart the wisdom that you have

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Not only is it a good idea to share the wisdom that one may have cultivated through many, many years of life with younger generations, it also brings a huge sense of satisfaction to the person imparting the wisdom and the person learning.

In fact, it's proven that older adults contributing to the well-being of children creates a sense of purpose for the retirement-age adults. These benefits extend to both adults and children: children learn from their mentors, and adults feel pride in sharing their knowledge.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master’s in Literature and Culture, a bachelor’s in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience. Their work is driven by the belief that stories are what make us human.