The Unorthodox Mindset That Helped This Popular Influencer Lose Half Her Body Weight

By Perri Konecky

Every weight-loss story is unique, and Christine Carter's is definitely a special one. She was once 275 pounds, but in 2014, her life changed when she decided to have gastric bypass surgery. The following year, she had a tummy tuck for her excess skin and decided to get breast implants.

While it may sound like a smooth journey, Christine had plenty of ups and downs, and her weakness was emotional eating. Despite all of the surgeries, she still had a long way to go with accepting her body.

Christine has used her story to help others struggling to lose weight through her popular Instagram page, but in a post, Christine opened up about her relationship with food.

"'Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels' is not true," she captioned a remarkable transformation photo. "I can promise you in both of these pictures chocolate chip cookies tasted exactly the same. The difference was how I have taught myself to THINK about food. I used to live for the next meal. Like . . . literally eating lunch I was thinking about what I would eat for dinner."

She continued, "I have learned to enjoy NEW things about food. I've learned to love cooking and am finding new ways every day to make low-sugar/carb meals that taste great but don't keep me from my goals. I've learned to stop EATING my feelings and find new outlets for them."

Although she "hates working out," Christine explained the way she relieves stress is by "playing piano and working out."

Christine is the same person she was before, but her physical and emotional transformation is the result of hard work.

She explained how important it is to find new ways to ease your stress and feel good without resorting to food. "Cause I learned the hard way that while bad food feels good now, it doesn't make you feel good in the end," Christine shared.

If you're curious about how such an amazing transformation even begins, you're not alone. Christine's comments sections on her photos are filled with questions from people going through a similar battle, but in addition to finding new outlets, she advised, "Getting your mind right is the exact place to start!"

Eating is healthy and food is something our body needs, but sometimes our relationship with food can be warped and ultimately can lead to eating disorders. It's necessary to know that we can always bounce back, and that progress isn't linear.

Eating disorders are very common. According to the ANAD (Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders), eating disorders affect 9 percent of the population worldwide, and 28.8 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Eating disorders disproportionately affect BIOPC, LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities.

Second to only opioid overdose, eating disorders are among the deadliest mental illnesses with 10,200 deaths each year as the direct result of an eating disorder — that’s one death every 52 minutes. If you or a loved one are struggling with disordered eating, contact the National Eating Disorder Helpline’s toll-free phone number: 1-800-931-2237.

Perri Konecky is an Associate Content Director on the Breaking News team at POPSUGAR. She has nearly 10 years of digital media experience.

