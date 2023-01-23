Men Who Marry Intelligent Women Avoid Dementia, Says Study

It actually makes a lot of sense: if you marry someone smart — someone who keeps you on your toes and your mind stimulated — you can ward off the symptoms of mental illnesses like dementia and Alzheimer's. It's great to have someone who loves you, even if they don't remember you.

Something something about love conquering all. And also someone has to be organized and own a daily planner, and it's not going to be me. I can't even remember post-its.

According to a study, men who marry intelligent women avoid dementia.

At the Oxford Literary Festival, Lawrence Whalley, professor of mental health at the University of Aberdeen, and author of the book Understanding Brain Aging and Dementia discussed his theory that men who marry intelligent women are less likely to develop dementia later in life. It makes you wonder if it's the same for women.

Dementia isn't a specific disease — it's a general term used to describe a variety of symptoms connected to a decline in memory of other thinking skills severe enough to reduce an individual's ability to perform everyday activities. Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of cases.

There was an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2015. And this number will probably almost double every 20 years, reaching 74.7 million in 2030 and 131.5 million in 2050.

In the past, research has suggested that activities such as crossword puzzles, reading, and visiting museums can help reduce the risk of developing the condition.

However in his talk, Dementia: How can we protect ourselves?, Whalley said, "The thing a boy is never told he needs to do if he wants to live a longer life — but what he should do — marries an intelligent woman. There is no better buffer than intelligence."

There is also nothing sexier than intelligence. If you're not too worried about Dementia, then still marry them because they're intelligent. They'll keep you on your toes forever.

Whalley contends that a spouse who challenges and fascinates their partner could help to slow down the aging process. Whalley also said that losing a family member at an early age could have an effect on an individual's mental health decades later.

"Studies have shown that the death of a mother before the age of five is a very important risk factor for dementia in later life," he said.

While we have no control over our early lives, we can choose to marry a smart person who keeps us sharp. So choose someone with a big heart and a big brain. And, maybe you can be that person for someone else. Someone who loves, even when they don't remember.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.