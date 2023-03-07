Brilliant Google Test Can Help You Figure Out If You're Depressed

By Markham Heid

Roughly 16 million Americans, or nearly 7% of the population, suffered at least one major depressive episode during the past year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

And research has found that women between 40 and 59 have the highest rates of depression. But despite the fact that so many of us are affected by mood disorders, not everyone is exactly sure what it means to be depressed.

"Depression often manifests as hopelessness,” says Michelle Newman, Ph.D., a professor of psychology and director of the Laboratory for Anxiety and Mood Pathology at Pennsylvania State University. “It’s a loss of interest or enthusiasm for things you used to enjoy.”

Clinical depression has other common symptoms, too, including a drop in energy, sleeping issues, weight loss, suicidal thoughts, and problems thinking or focusing, Newman says.

Pain, a bad temper, and excessive drinking are also some of the surprising symptoms associated with mood disorders. To be diagnosed with depression, however, these symptoms must persist for most of the day, nearly every day, for at least two weeks.

But even if you can relate to this list of symptoms, it doesn't necessarily mean you're clinically depressed. Which is where Google's feature comes in.

Right now, if you search the term “clinical depression” on Google, you’ll see a “knowledge panel” that provides information about mood disorders.

Within that knowledge panel, you’ll find a link titled, "Take a self-assessment.” Click on that link, and Google will direct you to a simple questionnaire based on something called the PHQ-9, a survey tool many health professionals use to diagnose

This article was originally published at Prevention. Reprinted with permission from the author.