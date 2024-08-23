CFO Warns Why Retiring At 65 Could Be A Huge Mistake

It comes down to the difference between life expectancy and healthy life expectancy.

Written on Aug 23, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Retiring at sixty five could be a huge mistake for your health Andrii Nekrasov | Canva
Advertisement

As a long-time advocate of the Financial Independence Retire Early (“FIRE”) movement, I often polarize opinions. 

Recent data from the World Health Organization, however, strongly tilts the argument towards retiring earlier rather than later.

Why? Take a look at the chart below — straight from the WHO.

life expectancy at birth chart World Health Organization

Advertisement

RELATED: Worker Admits It's Absurd That The U.S. Minimum Retirement Age Is 65 — 'You Most Likely Only Live Till 76'

healthy life expectancy at birth chart World Health Organization

RELATED: 20 Very Important Habits Of People Who Age Extremely Well

No, I’m not even referring to the downward trend in life expectancy — which itself is very concerning. I’m referring to the downward trend in healthy life expectancy.

Advertisement

What's the difference between life expectancy and healthy life expectancy?

This is taken directly from WHO:

“Life expectancy refers to the number of years a person can expect to live. It is an important way of assessing the health of a population and is used to inform health policy and initiatives that impact everyday life.

“Life expectancy at birth is the average number of years that a newborn could expect to live, (the average age of death) while “Healthy life expectancy (HALE) at birth” is the average number of years that a person could expect to live in “full health” from birth (Author’s emphasis). This measurement takes into account years lived in less than full health due to disease and/or injury. — World Health Organisation

In short, healthy life expectancy is the total number of years you can expect to live “healthy”. The average American male has a healthy life expectancy of 62.8 years. The average American female has a healthy life expectancy of 65.1 years.

Advertisement

Yeah, you read that right.

If you are a male American planning for retirement at 65, then the statistics suggest that on average, you’re likely to retire already sick and die 12 years later, most of that time likely spent in ill health. 

Women biologically tend to live longer than men. The stats for women are equally grim, with the average woman retiring at 65, right into sickness.

Hardly the golden years. Research studies found that although a correlation between early retirement and mortality risk was not found, on-time retirement was associated with a higher mortality risk. 

This association was a contradiction of the healthy work effect, which reflected the consistent tendency of the actively employed to have a favorable mortality experience.

Advertisement

RELATED: We Retired Early And Moved Into A Trailer — The Secret That Makes All The Difference

happy elderly couple sitting together Diego Montalvan | Pexels

If you’re not a fan of FIRE, there are still things we can do to help ourselves and ensure we stand the best possible chance of actually enjoying our retirement years. 

Cut down on processed foods (as much as you can), exercise more, and maintain a healthy weight. It's a simple fix.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Gen X Is Getting Ready To Retire, But Their Savings Are Significantly Lower Than Recommended
8 Tiny Things Smart People Do Now To Prepare For Retirement Later
Mom Wants To Stop Paying Her Bills After Her Adult Son's Family Moves In With Her To Help Out

Researchers who studied the effects of retirement found that many people lose the roles, goals, and structure their jobs provided them when they stopped working.

 Overall, the researchers concluded that retirement; early, on time, or late is something to be celebrated rather than feared.

RELATED: The Secrets Of Retirement No One Tells You

Advertisement

Daniel Lin is a CFO with over 15 years of financial management experience. In his free time, he writes extensively on Medium and contributes to topics such as personal finance and retirement. Daniel is also an advocate for diabetes prevention.

More for You:
15 Ways Women's Bodies Change As We Age (That Are Nothing To Be Ashamed Of)
What The Age Of Your First Period Reveals About You
10 Strange Signs Of Dementia That Are Less Obvious
How To Manifest EXACTLY What You Want (And Actually Get It)

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.