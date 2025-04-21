Woman Criticizes Another Mom For Bringing A Laptop To Her Son's Baseball Game

It seems as if no matter how hard moms try, someone will always gripe about how they are not doing enough for their kids. One parent put a fellow mom on blast after she spotted her using her laptop while sitting among the bleachers at her son’s baseball game. Instead of giving the mom grace, the parent condemned her and posted the video on TikTok for the world to see.

The woman criticized another mom for bringing her laptop to her son’s baseball game.

“She never comes to the baseball field to see her son. She finally comes to see her son, and she's been on her laptop and her phone,” the baseball mom named Jessica said about the other mother. “She supposedly is a realtor.”

Even though Jessica admitted that the mom kindly introduced herself and apologized for not being at previous games due to work, she was evidently not satisfied. “Did she come here to see her son play baseball or did she just come to work?” she wrote in the text overlay of her video.

Jessica’s opinions were not well-received by other parents.

Many online were quick to call her out for trying to shame a fellow mom who seemed to be doing her best, juggling work, caring for her kids, and trying to make ends meet.

“If you know realtors or anyone [who] works in that field, then you know they're constantly [expletive] working,” TikTok user @_talkingtoabiiii responded to Jessica in a video of her own.

According to VanEd, a realtor’s work schedule varies depending on client activity and time of the year; however, the average realtor can expect to work anywhere from 30 to 50 hours per week, including weekends. As a result, they may have to miss out on family events, no matter how much they want to be present for them. Instead of admiring the mom’s grit and dedication to still show up for her son, a fellow parent chose to criticize her.

User @_talkingtoabiiii also pointed out that Jessica said that the boy’s father is usually at the games, so he always has somebody there cheering him on. If the mom was always there, but the dad was never present, would that be an issue?

“The fact that you went out of your way to try to make her seem like a bad mom is absolutely [expletive] insane,” @_talkingtoabiiii added. “And obviously you're making this video and you're not paying attention to what the [expletive] is going on either! You're paying attention to the [expletive] that's behind you.”

Other fed-up working parents clapped back, telling Jessica to stay in her lane.

“As a single mom who is a realtor, this annoys me," one TikTok user shared. "We don’t have set schedules, and sometimes we have to work after normal business hours. I’ve been this woman at my daughter's softball game."

“When my son was little, I constantly had my laptop at the field. I was a [Home Health] nurse and my documentation needed to be done,” another commenter wrote.

Research from CareerBuilder found that 38% of working parents said they've “missed a significant event in their child's life due to work in the last year.” However, this is not to say that they don’t want to be there for their children. In some families, one or both parents have no choice but to work long hours that cut into family time just to make ends meet.

Even if they can't attend every baseball game, they demonstrate their love by providing their kids with the funds to get them the opportunity to play. The real problem isn’t moms working, despite what Jessica thinks. It’s that our system forces so many of them to choose between being present and providing.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.