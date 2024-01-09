Wife Who Says Her Stepkids 'Suck' For The Way They Treat Their Dad Vows Revenge In Public Video

Family dynamics can be difficult to navigate, especially when new people are added to the mix. Often, children and their stepparents can have a hard time connecting with each other.

Unfortunately, for one family, this lack of understanding reached toxic levels.

A stepmother complained about how her stepkids treated their father and said she would get even with them.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, the stepmom made her opinion on her stepchildren quite clear. The video can still be seen, as it was reposted by another TikToker named Katie, who offered some commentary.

In the video, the stepmother is getting ready for the day by doing her hair while directing venom-laced words at the camera. “If the only way you can tell your father ‘happy birthday’ is to send him a fax, I hope you understand one day you’re gonna reap what you sow,” she said.

She continued addressing her stepchildren, a scowl plastered on her face. “I know what your father has done for you, and if that’s how you’re gonna treat him, I’m gonna make sure it gets returned in due time,” she stated.

Then she landed what she believed to be the final blow. She described asking her husband if any of his kids called him for his birthday, to which he responded in the negative. "And I said, ‘Well, that sucks.’ And he goes, ‘I probably wouldn’t have answered it anyway.’ Sleep on that one, stupid,” she said angrily.

The shocking video has made waves on TikTok with many offering their take on the situation, including Katie.

“The reason why these children aren’t calling their father for his birthday is because of you, ma’am,” she said, addressing the stepmother directly.

Katie went on to share what she has learned through her personal experiences with her own family.

“I don’t think every woman was cut out to be a stepmother,” she said simply. “And that is because, as a stepmother, you should be loving these children like they are your own.”

Katie sized up the kind of woman she thought this stepmother was and said she seemed like she was trying to be her husband's savior. “It’s like these kind of women come in and it’s like they’re gonna be the hero for their husband,” she stated.

Despite Katie’s harsh words toward the stepmom, she did not hold the father blameless. According to her, a healthy family dynamic should start with him. “Instead of the father creating boundaries… they just allow the new wife to run wild, and take over, and try to control everything.”

According to Parents.com, one thing a stepparent should never do is “interfere with conflicts between kids and their parent.” This certainly seems to be what this woman is doing. Instead of allowing the father and his children to work through their existing issues on their own, this stepmom is trying to, as Katie said, take control.

This isn't an uncommon occurrence, and Katie sadly believes it’s typical for the father to take a step back and avoid any confrontation.

“It’s just easier for the man just to sit back and shut up because he wants his peace within his household," she said. "He wants his peace with his wife.”

Unfortunately, that comes at the cost of peace with his children.

TikTok users who commented on Katie’s video overwhelmingly agreed with her perspective. “Gee, I wonder why they don’t call?” one asked sarcastically. “Accept them as your own! I’ve been there,” said another.

Sadly, many parents don’t realize what has gone wrong until it’s too late to mend the broken relationship. “You kind of just learn to mourn the loss of a parent even while they’re still alive and breathing because you don’t have that connection with them anymore,” Katie said.

It’s a heartbreaking way to learn a lesson.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.