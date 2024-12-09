10 Types Of Women Who Often Make Very Bad Daughters

Having a daughter is a unique experience for parents. Unfortunately, not all parents are blessed with having a nice, easy time raising their kids. In fact, some young women can turn out to be quite challenging to raise into adulthood and beyond.

Parenting isn't easy by any means, but certain children make it even harder than it should be. And, oftentimes, they become one of the types of women who often make very bad daughters.

Whether it's due to disrespectful, manipulative behavior, or difficulty regulating emotions, some women end up making what some would claim are bad daughters. From poor attitudes to a lack of respect for authority, these difficult daughters know how to make their parents' lives a problem.

Here are 10 types of women who make very bad daughters

1. Women who manipulate their parents to get what they want

Women who manipulate people — especially their parents — tend to make for tough daughters to raise.

Most parents do their best to provide stability and love within the home. Whether it's back-to-school shopping or providing for their wants and needs at home, parents aren't afraid to spend some serious money to ensure their daughters are well cared for. This is why it's frustrating when their efforts don't seem enough to satisfy her.

Manipulative daughters may use tactics like crying, guilt, or emotional outbursts to get what they want out of a situation, leaving parents scrambling to figure out how to improve things.

Often, parents who only want the best for their daughters feel pressured to live up to their high expectations, no matter how they manipulate their emotions to achieve them.

2. Women who neglect their responsibilities

As she grows older, a daughter typically has a checklist of responsibilities she needs to complete. Yet, the type of woman who makes for a bad daughter will choose not to.

In her eyes, it's "too much work" to get up in the morning and go to work. Or, it's too much work to complete her school assignments on time. This type of daughter tends to neglect her duties entirely. Instead, she prioritizes more important things to her, like spending time with their friends or scrolling through TikTok.

Many parents who make hard sacrifices to get their daughters into a position of privilege feel like they're being slapped in the face. Neglecting her responsibilities is hurtful and a betrayal of trust, which can impact a daughter's relationship with her parents if she's not careful.

A study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B found that people who knew they would be betrayed were less willing to engage in social exchange. This shows that these feelings of betrayal can cause tension in everyday relationships, including those between a daughter and her parents.

3. Women who can't keep their emotions in check

Drama queens often make very difficult-to-raise daughters. These women don't listen to reason or know how to control their emotions. When faced with a minor inconvenience, they blow up and take it out on everybody around them.

As one could imagine, this is highly stressful for her parents, who have no choice but to get involved. Unfortunately, this type of stress doesn't help anyone long-term.

An article published in Future Science OA explained that constant stress might lead to cardiovascular dysfunction, diabetes, cancer, autoimmune syndromes, and mental health problems like anxiety or depression. This is why daughters should think twice about stirring the pot to avoid hurting the people closest to them.

4. Women who are self-centered

Most people understand that the world doesn't revolve around them. Unfortunately, certain women adore being the center of attention and believe they should get whatever they want out of life. Women with these self-centered tendencies don't understand that it's sometimes necessary to step away from the spotlight and let others shine.

Parents often want to do whatever it takes to make their daughters happy, but allowing her to be self-centered doesn't always result in a happy, confident woman, either. In a research article published on PeerJ, researchers from the Université Clermont Auvergne discovered that selfishness doesn't always help someone get what they desire and ultimately doesn't make them happier.

5. Women who spread gossip and rumors

Some would say there's nothing wrong with a bit of gossip if it's done in good taste. Yet a woman spreading lies about her family certainly wouldn't make it onto the "World's Best Daughters" list.

Unfortunately, some children don't fully understand how powerful words can be, and this behavior could result in significant consequences. It could ruin a family's reputation, cause irreparable tension, and destroy social bonds.

Research has found that gossiping doesn't just destroy the other person's reputation, but could also cause permanent damage to the relationships inside the family. A research paper by Shimul Melwani from the University of Pennsylvania found that negative gossiping decreases in-group trust and psychological safety. It also increases negative conscious thoughts and emotional exhaustion.

6. Women who aren't accountable

It's not uncommon for people to make mistakes or unintentionally hurt someone else. You could say something wrong to a co-worker or lose your temper with your parents after a bad day. Yet, taking accountability is the greatest way to let bygones be bygones. For most, being accountable is a humbling experience.

However, the types of women who often make very bad daughters don't tend to be accountable for their words or actions. They don't care to be humbled — they want to be right. These daughters may even jump through hoops to avoid admitting fault, often gaslighting their family members to try and change the narrative in their favor.

Not being accountable for their actions will slowly destroy their relationships with their family, leaving them alone to navigate life with little to no support.

7. Women who are perfectionists

Daughters who are obsessed with perfection tend to slowly destroy their relationships with their family members, often belittling their parents and refusing to compromise when necessary.

Like being self-centered, always needing things to be her way isn't realistic. People will have their own way of doing things or running things in life, but learning to step back and allow others to take control of a situation is important for anyone to learn to maintain healthy relationships with others.

Perfectionism may sound like a positive trait, but when it becomes an obsession with controlling every situation, it can become challenging to parent of a daughter who won't change her ways.

8. Women who always have something to complain about

Another indicator of very difficult daughters is the ones who complain about everything. They don't know how to take it in stride when life doesn't go their way.

Refusing to see the brighter side, they'll complain about how their life isn't fair and always have a negative opinion to share. Constant complaining can quickly become too much for parents.

According to licensed mental health counselor William Berry, people who constantly complain are unbearable to be around and can drive people apart, ultimately destroying once-healthy relationships. Berry explained that people naturally prefer balance in life.

So, it's unsurprising that some parents with daughters who complain often need a break from the constant negativity.

9. Women who are self-destructive

Self-destructive women make difficult daughters because they don't know how to cope with stress or sadness in healthy ways. Their self-sabotaging behaviors often affect the people closest to them too, especially their parents.

Instead of taking time to learn healthy coping mechanisms, these women make a habit of rebelling and taking unnecessary risks to make themselves feel better. This constant cycle of reckless behavior not only puts other immediate family members at risk but also causes them to stress and worry.

According to a 2024 study published in the journal Diseases, engaging in unhealthy behaviors leads to sleep problems, mental health distress, and physical inactivity — all of which can impact overall health to both daughters and their parents over time.

10. Women who hold grudges

They say life is too short to hold grudges, but some daughters tend to live with the weight of their grudges on their backs forever. Every parent has to discipline their daughters at some point, but when she carries that resentment into future arguments, the turmoil can sour their relationship.

Grudges can eat away at the relationship between daughters and parents, and if that resentment builds up for too long, it can destroy any chances of mending that much-needed bond down the line.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.