If Your In-Laws Do These 7 Little Things Often, You're Probably Not Wrong For Feeling Off About Them

Last updated on Feb 11, 2026

in-laws who do little things to make you feel off about them Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs | Canva
It can be challenging when you have problems with your in-laws. If you’re looking for a long-term partner, unbearable in-laws might even be a reason for you to reconsider the relationship. Not every awkward interaction means your in-laws are terrible people, sometimes personalities just clash, and it takes time to find your footing with a whole new family. 

However, there's a difference between adjusting to each other and consistently feeling disrespected every time you're around them. If certain behaviors keep showing up and your gut keeps telling you something is off, it's worth paying attention to that feeling.

If your in-laws do these seven little things often, you may not be wrong for feeling off about them:

1. They meddle in your relationship

meddle in your relationship in-laws feel off about them Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

This is a huge red flag. They may be your partner’s parents, but they shouldn't have a role in your relationship, especially when you’re in a disagreement. If they are the type that are always going to influence your relationship, you don't want that headache.

Psychologist Dr. Margot Brown explains that you’ll know a boundary’s been crossed “when someone asks you personal questions, consistently gives you unsolicited advice, or purposefully makes arrangements without asking for your input first.” She argues that this kind of in-law interference can chip away at your peace and your partnership.

RELATED: People Who Feel Forced To Cut Off Family Members Almost Always Have These 10 Reasons

2. They belittle you and your choices

belittling you and your choices in-laws feel off about them Jonas Kakaroto / Unsplash

When I was with my ex, his parents would belittle me when I would drink with a friend or do things to better myself. This is a major sign that your in-laws are indeed a problem and it’s time for you to set some boundaries. They should be supportive, not put you down!

A 2025 study defined psychological abuse as insults, belittling, and intimidation, is directly linked to depression and anxiety over time. When your in-laws make comments about your choices or put you down for doing things that make you happy, it's a pattern that can seriously mess with your mental health.

RELATED: If You Know These 6 Tricks For Shutting Down Manipulative Parents, You're Much Stronger Than Most Adults

3. They give you a set of rules to follow when it comes to their child

set of rules for their child in-laws feel off about them Getty Images / Unsplash+

My ex’s mother gave us a list of rules to follow, and if they weren’t met, she would punish him by taking his phone away for a day or two. Keep in mind we were 20 years old. This is extremely controlling and not something you should tolerate.

When someone’s family starts handing you a list of rules about how you’re allowed to date their adult child, it’s a boundary violation you’re allowed to push back on. As divorce attorney Jennifer Hargrave explains, “your boundaries are for you to enforce,” and you don’t have to tolerate parents trying to dictate the terms of an adult relationship.

RELATED: 7 Subtle Signs You're In A Relationship With Someone Who Is Quietly Controlling You

4. They influence your partner’s life choices in a negative way

influencing partner's life choices in-laws feeling off about them RDNE Stock project / Pexels

This is a bad sign about your in-laws and your partner. As adults, we are in charge of our own lives. Parents should not try to make every decision for their adult children. Moreover, your partner should be setting boundaries with parents that try to do so. If they don’t, you should have an honest conversation with them or rethink the relationship.

Couples who set clear boundaries with in-laws report higher relationship satisfaction and lower stress levels, a 2023 study found. When your partner's parents are calling the shots on everything, it's working against your relationship, and your partner needs to be the one to draw that line.

RELATED: Love Shouldn’t Hurt This Much: 10 Signs You’re The Martyr In Your Relationship

5. They start fights over the littlest things

start fights over little things in-laws feeling off about them khezez | خزاز / Pexels

No one should have to deal with needless fighting all the time. When I was with my ex, his family would start fights over any little thing that they disagreed with.

For example, one time, I posted something on Facebook about my celebrity crush and this caused a big fight to the point where I didn’t speak to my ex for four days. It’s way too much of a headache than it’s worth to deal with in-laws like this.

RELATED: In-Laws ‘Appalled’ When Mom Leaves Family Vacation 5 Days Early Because She Felt Overwhelmed

6. They make you ask permission to buy gifts for your partner

in-laws making partner ask for permission to buy gifts RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Imagine that you have to get approval before going gift shopping for your partner. This is a major sign of having meddling in-laws! It shows that they want to have complete control over the small things, and they will do anything to get it.

Sociologist Evan Stark's research on coercive control found that people who feel the need to dominate others don't just focus on the big decisions, they also micromanage everyday choices. This is done as a way to slowly carve away your independence, and that includes things as small as what gift you're allowed to buy your own partner.

RELATED: Woman Explains Why Going Out To Eat With Her Boomer In-Laws Is 'Demoralizing'

7. They have control over your partner’s daily schedule

control over partner's schedule in-laws feeling off about them Getty Images / Unsplash+

I wish I had realized how problematic this was when I was with my ex. His parents would have complete control over what he did throughout the day, from watching television to reading books.

Even if they live in the same town, they shouldn’t keep managing your partner as if he or she still lives under their roof. Plus, the in-laws are most likely to do the same thing if you were to get married.

RELATED: It Took Me Years But This Was The Final Straw I Needed To Go No-Contact With My Parents

Unwritten is a website that focuses on self-care, and health and wellness topics. 

