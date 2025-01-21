Study Proves Parents Do In Fact Have A Favorite Child

They may not be willing to admit it, but every parent has a favorite.

Written on Jan 21, 2025

Parents and their children Photoroyalty | Shutterstock
In news that likely isn't all that surprising to anyone with siblings, new research confirmed that parents with multiple children do, in fact, have a favorite child. While most parents would refute it, their bias is based on several factors, including gender and birth order. 

A recent study proved that parents have a favorite child.

The 2025 study, conducted by Alex Jensen, a professor at BYU School of Family Life, revealed what elements contribute toward child favoritism.

“It is helpful to take the findings from this study and be aware of the patterns that could be happening in your family,” Jensen said. “When parents are aware, they can make small adjustments that benefit everyone.”

Jensen and the study’s co-author, McKell A. Jorgensen-Wells from the Department of Social Personality and Developmental Psychology at Western University, reviewed the results from 30 previous studies — nearly 20,000 participants. 

They found that birth order, gender, and personality influence parents' preferences.

As their perpetual "baby," younger siblings are often their parent's favorite children. The study found that they tend to receive more favorable attention and affection compared to eldest children. 

Mom looking at her youngest and favorite child Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Still, researchers noted that more data is necessary to fully grasp the impact of birth order.

The study also found that gender influences parent favoritism. Previous case studies claimed that fathers tend to favor their sons while mothers prefer their daughters. However, Jensen was surprised to discover that both fathers and mothers appear to favor daughters.

Lastly, research showed that personality impacts a parent's favorite child. Parents are more likely to favor their children who have personalities that make it easier to parent, meaning they are “more conscientious, agreeable, responsible and organized.” These kids are more likely to receive respectable treatment and avoid conflict with their parents.

There is nothing wrong with having a favorite child, but Jensen advised parents not to make their feelings obvious.

“Most parents probably connect more easily with one child over another, whether that be due to personality, birth order, gender, or other things like shared interests,” Jensen said. 

Still, it's important to not allow these feelings to manifest in the treatment of your kids, especially since children who feel less favored by their parents are more likely to experience poor mental health and struggle in school.

Girl sad she is not her parents' favorite child New Africa | Shutterstock

“Keep an eye out for things that seem unfair. Your children will let you know if they think something is unfair. Pay attention to them when they make that known,” he advised. “Either they are missing perspective and understanding, or you need to make some changes in your parenting. Make sure you are open to the latter.” 

If you have multiple children, treat each kid according to their unique needs as individuals, while providing the care and attention they require from you as their parent. While you may prefer your cooperative daughter one day or your youngest (and certainly cutest) child the next, try your very best not to show it.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.