The Simplest Sign Someone Is A Great Parent

In a time when it's fairly easy to compare your parenting style to someone else's, especially with the rise of parenting content on apps like TikTok, it's vital to remember that everyone's parenting styles and their effectiveness can look completely different for each family.

Still, the core essence of raising children always remains the same.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Julian de Medeiros brilliantly explained why parenting success shouldn't be measured in achievements and milestones but rather by how you provide a safe space for your kids.

There is one universally simple sign that someone is a great parent.

"Here's how you know somebody is a great parent, and this is a wonderful aphorism from the German poet Goethe in which he characterizes good parenting as being able to love them but also letting them go," Julian explained.

Relaying Goethe's words, Julian admitted that it's not just about letting children go but giving them two things, the first being roots and the second being wings.

To truly be a great parent, you have to encourage your kids to leave the nest while also giving them the security of home.

He insisted that by giving a child roots, parents are showing them how unconditional love feels, which means teaching them where they're from and instilling in them certain values and principles that they can use for the rest of their lives.

In addition, parents should give their kids the freedom to explore life outside of the home and encourage them to spread their wings and leave the nest to become the best versions of themselves.

Julian asserted that it's not about kicking your kids out but rather "telling them that no matter what happens, they can always come back to the place where they are loved."

He continued, "A good parent does two things: they love their child unconditionally, but they're also willing to let them go and be their own person. A parent can give a child two things, the first are roots and the second, wings."

There's nothing wrong with parents telling their kids that home is a safe place if they're struggling.

It's definitely a Westernized way of thinking for parents to admonish their children for wanting to return home as adults, and that as soon as a child turns 18, they are on their own.

Parenting is for life, and considering the state of the economy right now, many young adults can't even buy their own groceries, much less keep a roof over their heads.

Of course, children should be encouraged to spread their wings and find avenues in life that interest them, whether that's going off to college or moving abroad to gain more life experience and knowledge. But what some parents don't realize is that encouraging them to be independent does not mean taking away their soft place to fall.

In this culture, it can be easy to shame adults who are living at home with their parents, or who often come home during difficult times for solace. But the reality is that it's becoming more and more common.

In fact, Bank of America's Better Money Habits team conducted a study early in 2024 and found that due to the high cost of living, over half of Gen Z, ages 12-27, reported they cannot afford to live a life they are comfortable with, and 37% receive financial help. Thirty-one percent live with their parents for that reason.

Considering all of the factors preventing young adults from living on their own, being welcomed back home with open arms by their parents shouldn't be seen as a failure. That's what parents should be doing anyway — they should be giving their kids the space to discover who they are and the safety of always finding support at home. When parents instill that belief as they're raising their children, a lifelong foundation of trust can be built.

