The 2 Cardinal Rules For Keeping The Peace With Your In-Laws, According To A Family Therapist

How to plan for the worst so things can work out for the best.

Written on Oct 08, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Keeping peace with your in laws Jacob Lund | Canva
Advertisement

People who are recently married and those married for a while can find it hard to set boundaries with in-laws. It can be hard to stick up for yourself and your family — especially when in-laws are unaware of their sense of entitlement or inability to respect boundaries. So, you and your spouse need to work together and keep those problematic in-laws at bay.

Here are the 2 cardinal rules for keeping the peace with your in-laws, according to a family therapist

Luckily, therapist Deborah Krevalin is here to help by sharing the two ways you can set better boundaries with your in-laws. 

Advertisement
@debkrevalincounseling Are your in-laws driving you crazy? Setting boundaries is very important. #couplescounseling #therapy #therapytiktok #counseling #dating #inlaws #boundaries #relationshipdealbreakers #conflictresolution ♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral - WZ Beat

1. Don't confront them

Never and I mean never confront your in-laws. Krevalin explains, "The rule of thumb is each partner addresses their own parents, their own family." But why is this?

Advertisement

If you take it upon yourself to address the issue, you're going to stir up drama. Let's face it, nobody wants to hear what they're doing wrong or not doing right. It's uncomfortable and will cause anyone to go into defensive mode.

Interpersona: An International Journal on Personal Relationships published research that suggests this is why you should depend on your partner for help. Tell your partner, "Listen, these are your parents and I think it would be best if you brought it up to them." But, what if your partner doesn't feel comfortable with it?

Well, one of two things are going to happen. Either they'll have to learn how to be comfortable with it or your relationship will take a huge hit. In both situations, it's not going to be easy.

@debkrevalincounseling Are you in this situation? #family #therapytiktok #relationshipgoals #mentalhealth #relationshipadvice #couplescounseling #relationshipexpert #dating #relationships #therapy ♬ Pretty Girl Era - LU KALA

RELATED: All The Best Marriages Have This One Boundary In Common

Advertisement

2. Be clear in your boundaries

When we set boundaries we're often unclear. We leave room for interpretation, which is dangerous as it can lead to misunderstandings. 

Krevalin also adds, "You and your partner need to decide for each other, and if you have kids, as a family, what the boundaries are." Where are your boundary lines, and what do or don't you feel comfortable with collectively as a family?

For instance, if you just had a baby, you need to discuss how long do the in-laws need to wait until they can come to see the baby. Do you want their parents or your parents in the delivery room? What physical contact are you comfortable with their parents giving your children? 

Younger woman hugs. older woman, both smile imtmphoto via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Many people don't have these discussions beforehand. Because of this, it can cause major issues down the road and lead to frustration and possibly divorce, as indicated in a study in Research in Human Development Journal. And no one wants that.

The solution is to always be open and honest with your partner. Have the hard conversations and set boundaries before you need them. Understand that building a family and navigating boundaries with in-laws takes compromise and hard work. However, with patience and effort from both partners, it'll be much easier to achieve.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Dads — Ranked From Best To Worst
10 Phrases People Use When They Weren't Raised With Good Manners
The #1 Thing Parents Should NEVER Say To Kids, According To 19 Experts
The One Parenting Mistake That Creates A Narcissist

RELATED: How To Deal With In-Laws Who Don't Like You

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.

Related Stories From YourTango:
Newlyweds Surprise Bride’s 100-Year-Old Grandparents With A Heartfelt Gift After Their Flight To The Wedding Was Canceled
Dad Cuts His Biological Kids Out Of His Will & Leaves Everything To His Stepson After Finding Out They Knew About Their Mom's Affair
Mom Forced To Call Police To Get Her Son Back After Her Ex & His Mother Enrolled Him In School While He Was Visiting Them For The Summer