Pregnant Woman Concerned It Doesn’t Make Sense Financially To Have A Baby — ‘I Do Not Want To Give My Child A Life Of Financial Stress’

For new parents, bringing a child into the world is filled with both excitement and uncertainty. The joy of growing a family, combined with the nervousness of taking on such a huge responsibility, can make pregnancy an emotional rollercoaster. However, for one mother-to-be, the impending birth of her baby has her facing a harsh reality: whether she and her husband can afford to raise a child in today's economy.

Advertisement

Her concerns certainly aren't unfounded. According to a recent report from MassMutual, 23% of millennials and Gen Zers have made the decision to forego parenthood solely due to financial concerns.

“With today’s financial stressors, it is understandable why there is a growing trend among young adults to prioritize financial security over parenthood,” Paul LaPiana, a certified financial planner and senior executive at MassMutual in Park City, Utah, told CNBC. He added, “This shift reflects a broader understanding of the importance of financial stability and independence in achieving long-term goals that every generation must reckon with.”

Advertisement

A pregnant woman said she's worried about her family's financial security trying to raise a baby in this economy.

On Reddit, a woman shared that she and her husband just found out they're expecting their first baby in March 2026. She explained that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and it was a miracle that she was able to conceive naturally after being told she would likely need major medical intervention.

pics five | Shutterstock

However, despite how badly the couple wants to have the baby, they are extremely overwhelmed financially. Though her husband has a steady income from being in the military, they recently bought a condo that they will have to sell and take a loss on due to an unexpected military relocation. In addition, they're deep in the hole with student loans, car payments, and credit card debt.

Advertisement

The woman said that the costs of having the baby are too far out of their budget. Though she wants to work, they won't be able to afford childcare. She's worried about the baby's future, saying, "I do not want to give my child a life that they do not deserve, a life of financial stress. But I don’t know what else to do."

Commenters offered suggestions on how to fix their financial situation.

Several commenters listed resources that should be available to the couple through her husband's military involvement. Housing accommodations, daycare services, and financial advisors are available to support military families. One user said, "There are lots of ways the military can help you, but you have to stop spending more than you make. Both of you."

On the other hand, others reassured the woman that her feelings are valid. One simply said, "A lot of people are saying you can make it work. I just want you to know that it’s totally, totally okay if you kind of don’t want to make it work. You don’t have to carry this pregnancy just because it was unlikely and because you want a child someday in the future."

Advertisement

The sad reality for many young people who want to start a family but are feeling the pinch is that there's no real solution. A bleak report from SelfFinancial found that in the last 4 decades, salaries for college graduates have decreased by 10% when adjusting for inflation. Basically, young adults just starting out aren't making nearly as much as their parents did when they were the same age.

There isn't even the option to take a low starting salary and work your way up, either. Wages have stagnated for anyone lucky enough to even be employed. A survey by ResumeNow found 73% of respondents were unable to afford anything beyond basic living expenses. One of their main financial concerns included salaries failing to keep up with inflation. Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now, said these concerns aren't limited to specific careers either. He explained, “Rising costs, stagnant wages, and a lack of meaningful support from employers are creating a perfect storm of stress, dissatisfaction, and instability in the workforce."

Instead of loyalty from employers and employees, the workforce has become a disposable commodity used as a tool to inflate profits when sales numbers are bad. In response, workers are choosing to job hop with no real permanency or job security.

Advertisement

More than ever, finances are a big factor in whether couples decide to have children or not.

This couple isn't alone in their fears that their financial situation will impact their ability to raise their child as they wish. According to the Berkeley Economic Review, as of 2023, "the average American family can now expect to spend over $300,000 raising a child to the age of 17 before including college tuition," and this number continues to rise each year.

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

A survey conducted by the Institute for Family Studies revealed that 37% of childless adults say they can't afford to have a child, while 36% of adults who do have kids say their finances are a major roadblock to having more.

Advertisement

It's true this young couple could make some better financial decisions and tap into the military services to help them, but that doesn't mean they will be on easy street. This is a decision they need to make on their own because, as one wise commenter noted, "No one can tell you anything. Either decision you could regret in 10 years. Either decision you could be happy about in 10 years."

Perhaps the best thing they could do is talk to a financial planner, discuss their concerns with family, evaluate the military benefits they qualify for, and see where that leaves them financially.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.