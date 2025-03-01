Parents Who Raise Elite Children Always Do These 5 Things

Every parent dreams of a future where their kids grow into independent adults, capable of chasing their dreams or securing a stable job that provides financial security, along with the possibility of starting a happy family. Parents want their children to stay physically and emotionally healthy into adulthood. Above all, they hope for the best for their children.

So, how can you help your children succeed in life? Maria Montessori’s unique teaching method, which has been adopted worldwide, along with research studies, highlights the top habits parents can embrace to raise successful, bright children.

Advertisement

Parents who raise elite children always do these five things:

1. Provide learning opportunities everywhere

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

The Montessori method, which focuses on child-centered and child-led activities, provides learning opportunities everywhere by encouraging children to explore their interests and follow their own pace.

Advertisement

In a TikTok video, a mom named Maisonette explained the difference between the common perception of Montessori parenting and its true essence: "When people think about Montessori parenting, they think it’s about having specific toys or materials, but it’s actually about providing opportunities for purposeful learning throughout the environment." She further highlighted that the family's role extends beyond the classroom, influencing the child’s development both inside and outside of it.

2. Build trust and offer choices

Maisonette went on to explain that Montessori parenting creates an environment of trust, where parents encourage children to make their own choices in a space designed with purpose and appropriate materials. By guiding rather than directing, parents help children build confidence, take responsibility for their actions, and develop independence in their learning.

Writing for Education Next, Priyanka Modi noted that observing and listening to children helps them identify their interests. Parents can uncover what excites them by paying attention to their reactions and enthusiasm. Encouraging exploration through activities like music, art, sports, or building Legos, among others, helps children discover their passions and build trust with their parents.

Advertisement

3. Guide kids with independence

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

In a Montessori home, the role of the adult is crucial. The adult is someone who steps back, allowing the child to develop and master their movements and skills. This adult respects the child’s growing need for independence, offering support without taking over, and evolves alongside the child, guiding their development while fostering autonomy.

Just like building trust and offering choices, helping children become more independent also boosts their confidence. According to Robert Myers, Ph.D., giving kids the space to make their own choices helps them develop life and decision-making skills, encourages responsibility, and fosters independence, all of which prepare them for adulthood.

Advertisement

4. Offer opportunities to help with chores

Montessori mom Angelica Williams posted a TikTok video explaining the results of a 75-year Harvard study that found children who do chores from a young age are more successful and happier later in life. The most surprising finding was the connection between chores and self-esteem, with children who grew up doing chores showing higher confidence as adults.

Williams explained that the study proved that the Montessori method shapes children into happy, well-adjusted adults. She also warned that parents, in an effort to protect their kids, often solve problems for them. However, by not allowing kids to face challenges, they unintentionally remove opportunities for them to build confidence and self-esteem. She recommended setting up their environment to encourage them to do things on their own, with examples like stools for cooking with the family and child-safe knives for cutting.

5. Model and share happiness

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Happiness is crucial for children's well-being and development, yet many people aren't sure how to achieve it. While common advice focuses on exercise, reflection, and gratitude, there's an often overlooked way to boost kids' happiness.

A 20-year Framingham Heart Study found that being around happy loved ones, whether family or friends, increases your own happiness. When you’re surrounded by family conflict or sense a parent’s unhappiness, you're likely to feel unhappy, too, as we naturally want our loved ones to be happy. Happiness spreads, so it’s important to model happiness at home and handle conflict in healthy ways.

Raising kids is tough, but it’s one of the most fulfilling jobs in the world. You may feel unprepared and overwhelmed at first, but with some guidance and preparation, you’ll gain the confidence to navigate the challenges.

Advertisement

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.