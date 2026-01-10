Study Finds Parents Who Do This Within The First 1001 Days Of Their Child’s Life Enjoy Parenthood A Lot More

A study led by scientists at the Universities of Leeds and Huddersfield found that parents can significantly improve their mental health and overall enjoyment of parenting by prioritizing this one activity during the first 1001 days of their children's lives. Simply put: Parents need to start playing with their babies.

Being a parent is time-consuming, especially in those early months and years. Between juggling their basic needs, sleep deprivation, work, and household chores, there's not much time left for fun. That doesn't mean it isn't important, however. And researchers now have definitive proof that creative play isn't just good for kids, it's vital for their parents' health as well.

Parents who prioritize play during the first 1001 days of their child's life enjoy parenthood much more.

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

According to the research, having fun and simply playing with their kids boosts both moms' and dads' mental health. Parents took part in a five-week creative play program for babies under two, and researchers found that among those parents, depression symptoms were greatly reduced.

The program researchers had parents use for playtime, called Let’s Play, was developed by children’s arts charity Theatre Hullabaloo and is basically a sing-along program where the same parents and children meet every week. It's sort of like going to story time at the local library, except the same people are always there.

Creative play makes parents more confident in their role.

"This time is crucial for development, but for parents and carers, it is often a socially isolating, tiring, and challenging time — so it is encouraging to see improvements to mental health in this research," explained research leader Dr. Paige Davis. "Ultimately, we hope that this trailblazing creative program can impact communities by being taken up and rolled out by the NHS."

The study's findings, published in BMC Psychology, showed that postnatal depression symptom scores decreased throughout the five-week program and continued to decrease when parents attended a second round of the course. Research also found that parents didn’t report attending for social opportunities, but at the end of the program, it ended up being their favorite part.

"The value of play between parent and child, particularly in those first critical thousand and one days is so important for a child's development and also for parental confidence and wellbeing," said Miranda Thain, artistic producer at Theatre Hullabaloo.

It might seem straightforward, but the impact of prioritizing play is anything but small. Making time with your kids for intentional playtime not only captures the child's attention but also helps parents slow down and enjoy these moments that won't last forever. As long as it's consistent and engaging, it truly doesn't matter if it's a bit messy or imperfect.

With screen-time use being a huge problem for kids, this is also a way to combat just parking your child in front of a TV or tablet. While there are benefits to screen time, there are also consequences when it becomes the main source of a child's entertainment. Playtime, on the other hand, can be a healthier option and further grow the connection between a child and their parent. It's also a great way to find a community and make friends.

