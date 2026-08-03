Parents Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Out-Of-Touch With Their Kids Usually Say 3 Phrases In Casual Conversation

When we are beyond frustrated as parents, we might say things in the heat of the moment. But when we reflect on those words, we're often filled with guilt and shame.

"Why did I say that?" we think angrily. "I'm literally the worst parent ever." We have to understand that messing up as a parent is inevitable. (Yes, even the most knowledgeable parents aren't excluded from that.) However, knowing what casual phrases to avoid can make it easier to be the best parent you can be — not a mentally & emotionally out-of-touch one.

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Emotionally out-of-touch parents usually say these things casually to their kids:

1. 'Why can't you be more like your sibling?'

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Clinical psychologist Dr. Shefali Tsabary writes, "Words are powerful and can leave lasting impressions on a child’s psyche. Parents must be mindful of what they say to their children to foster a positive and supportive environment."

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There was this awkward moment I had when I went out to breakfast with my family. While we were waiting on a table, a family member turned to her daughter and said, "Why can't you be more like your sister? She never causes trouble. She always does what she's supposed to do." When I looked at her daughter, I noticed how her face fell because the truth is that nobody likes comparisons, and especially ones to our 'perfect' siblings.

Dr. Shefali explains, "Comparisons can lead to feelings of inadequacy and sibling rivalry. Instead, focus on each child’s unique strengths." A 2003 Pennsylvania State University study backs this up: Even if siblings were raised together, there are bound to be differences in personalities or how they learn. When parents can understand this, they'll be less of touch, and their children will begin to thrive when treated like individuals, rather than carbon copies.

2. 'Because I said so'

Have you ever been questioning someone about something and they hit you with the "Because I said so" line? Maybe you grew up hearing it all your life. When we look back, this phrase uttered by out-of-touch parents was always absolutely infuriating to hear, right?

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Kids and adults alike deserve an explanation for your decision-making, even if it's short and sweet. But more than that, this phrase is utterly soul-crushing. As Dr. Shefali explains, "This phrase shuts down communication and can create resentment. Instead, explain your reasoning to your children to better foster understanding and respect."

3. 'Stop crying'

Speaking of an out-of-touch parental phrase and shutting your children down, telling them to stop crying won't help them learn emotional regulation, according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Shefali explains that it actually does the opposite. "Dismissing your child's emotions can make them feel invalidated. Instead, acknowledge their feelings and help them process their emotions. When your child comes to you looking for comfort, give it to them. Make eye contact, nod along, and show them you're listening and here for them."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.