Your Parents Did A Great Job Raising You If You Were Taught These 3 Timeless Lessons

Raising kids is one of the world's most demanding, rewarding, and complex jobs. Every parent wants their children to succeed, be happy, and grow up to be kind, responsible adults.

You can often gauge whether your parents raised you well by noticing if you've developed skills like setting long-term goals, practicing gratitude, maintaining healthy relationships, and demonstrating resilience in the face of challenges. Advertisement

Your parents did a great job raising you if you were taught these timeless lessons:

1. How to have a strong work ethic

Children learn by observing, so you probably saw your parents demonstrate a strong work ethic by punctual, perseverant, and being committed to responsibilities. You might remember them giving you age-appropriate tasks and duties around the house, gradually increasing the complexity as they mature.

A strong work ethic can help you show up to work with increased focus, courage, and problem-solving skills. It comprises many qualities that contribute to your success and effectiveness in the workplace.

Advertisement

While influenced by individual personality traits, a strong work ethic is primarily shaped by early childhood experiences and parenting styles, particularly the quality of parent-child relationships. A 2023 study found that while conscientiousness plays a key role, other personality traits, such as extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism, can also influence work-related behaviors.

2. How to be financially savvy

Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Advertisement

Children learn by watching their parents practicing responsible financial habits like budgeting, saving, and making thoughtful purchases. You might remember them turning everyday situations, like grocery shopping or vacation planning, into opportunities to discuss financial decisions.

Nobody is born financially savvy. They become that way by learning from others, researching, and experimenting. Part of being financially literate is understanding the facts about money and taking the proper steps to achieve the right financial outcomes.

Being raised with financial security can positively impact mental well-being, leading to lower stress, improved mental health, and stability. In contrast, a 2023 study found that the lack of financial security can lead to anxiety, depression, and feelings of hopelessness.

Advertisement

3. How to get things done efficiently

Parents teach kids to be efficient by modeling good habits, breaking tasks into smaller steps, establishing routines, and prioritizing tasks. Maybe you saw them writing things down, checking things off, and doing a weekly or daily review of their to-do list. Productivity isn’t about working long hours or frantically typing away at your computer for hours and hours each day. It's all about being smart about spending your time and using it in the best way possible.

Not just in your financial life but throughout the majority of your life, you will be a high-functioning individual if you know how to complete and see through tasks. Leaky faucet? You’ll learn how to fix it, and you’ll fix it within a matter of minutes.

Growing up, we learn values that shape our actions and decisions for the rest of our lives. Living by specific values guides us and reveals a lot about our upbringing.

Advertisement

Jordan Gray is a five-time #1 Amazon best-selling author, public speaker, and relationship coach with more than a decade of practice behind him. His work has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, The Huffington Post, and more.