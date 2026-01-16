More families are finding themselves homeschooling without preparation or, let’s be honest, a particular desire to homeschool. So, you might find yourself in need of homeschooling tips to keep your kids engaged in a curriculum you're partially responsible for designing. That's a lot of pressure! But don't worry.

Even though public school is great for in-person learning, a lot of parents are concerned about their children’s safety and well-being and choose to homeschool. While online learning tools can create a full day of school curriculum, many leave gaps that parents are often in the position of filling for their children. This is especially true when children are young — too young to stare at a screen for hours on end.

Advertisement

Parents who successfully homeschool their kids usually rely on these 8 fun habits:

1. They choose a curriculum that keeps kids engaged

Ask for the curriculum from the local school district. You will also be able to find interesting and interactive “labs” you and your child can do, such as The Smithsonian Science Education Center.

For instance, if your child is learning about viscosity, get an Italian dressing seasoning packet, mix the oil and vinegar according to the directions, and show your child how the ingredients mix and separate based on viscosity. The seasonings floating around will make the viscosity lesson clearer. Be sure to have your child do most of the work, pouring and mixing for this and all science labs you do together.

Advertisement

2. They spend time in nature

Tomsickova Tatyana via Shutterstock

Research on nature as a setting and resource for early childhood education explained how many areas of your child’s learning can be demonstrated in nature. Depending on their age, you can show them the leaves on the trees and how they change color. Or for older children, record the temperature or measure rainfall for graphing on a timeline. You can count things with very little kids, or use stones and sticks to do math. You can get inspiration for writing assignments in nature, too.

Advertisement

3. They play educational games

There are literally hundreds, if not thousands, of games you can play to illustrate concepts your children are learning. Some of these can be bought, and some come from your own mind. Many commercially available games, which are probably on your shelves, teach academic skills. Your children will learn number skills, strategy, colors, spelling, and much more.

My father, an English teacher and poet who has always enjoyed playing word games with his children, has always played “20 Questions” and made up silly rhymes. We all learned a whole lot without pain. Whatever games you choose, you will gain the added benefit of being the parent who plays games instead of doing schoolwork. What they don’t know won’t hurt you.

Advertisement

4. They use screens intelligently

Your children have their favorite entertainment shows, I’m sure. However, there’s a whole lot out there they haven’t seen, some of which will dovetail nicely with the curriculum. During school time, you can put on a program that works with the curriculum, and they will learn a lot more than just doing worksheets.

Everything from Sesame Street to more grown-up documentaries can be used if you spend a little time looking for what you need. In fact, you can get children’s programming in languages other than English to help your foreign language learner. So, while just putting on a video is not a great idea, using it intelligently will definitely enhance your children’s experience of unexpected homeschooling.

5. They include the arts

Children learn by doing and playing, especially in the earlier years. You can do creative projects or sing simple songs. YouTube is full of videos of songs about almost everything.

Advertisement

My grandchildren have learned the names of the continents, many aspects of science, and more things than I can remember through songs. They love it, by the way. You can create cells, animals, and so much more with modeling compounds. If you engage in any arts, teach them how and see how you can explore their lessons that way.

6. They don't forget physical exercise

Stock Photograph 3645 via Shutterstock

Advertisement

A study showed how your children need to get away from the screen and do something physical every day to develop self-regulation. Depending on where you live, you can choose from a vast array of activities. Gyms might be closed, but there are likely biking and walking trails, parks, and historic sites where buildings are closed but the grounds are open.

Even with a small yard, if you're fortunate to have one, you can practice soccer skills, play catch, or run bases. Young children especially enjoy an obstacle course made from things to jump over or even just chalk on the ground. Hopscotch and jump rope work in more restricted spaces, too.

7. They treat lunch as a learning opportunity

You can use lunchtime for learning. Depending on their age, children can be involved in planning, buying, preparing, and cleaning up afterward. They will learn about nutrition, budgeting, cooking, and cleaning. There are lots of skills to unpack in lunch. If you and your children work together, it is less physical work for you while they are learning. Without an imposed schedule, you can allow enough time to make and enjoy lunch every day.

Advertisement

8. They take breaks

You will probably learn a lot with your children, and you’ll enjoy getting to know them even better than you did before. Still, sometimes you're going to need grown-up time. If your children are old enough to read independently, and especially if they have reading assignments, daily reading time is a good time for you to take some downtime.

This gives the children a structured time to do their assigned reading, as well as allowing you to relax. Homeschooling is a special time. I sincerely hope you and your children will enjoy it and each other more with these simple, inexpensive tips.

Advertisement

Nancie Barwick is a clinical hypnotherapist, author, speaker, and medical intuitive who works with people to change aspects of their lives that are no longer working for them.