8 Old-Fashioned Phrases Boomer Parents Told Their Kids That Actually Turned Out To Be Right

When we were growing up, we didn't always think the old-fashioned phrases our baby boomer parents repeated made much sense. Maybe sometimes we even chose not to listen at all.

However, as adults now, more and more of the lessons and advice our parents gave us start to prove themselves to be true. Little sayings they repeated endlessly now feel like laws we all live by. Some of these sayings apply to all situations, some only to very few situations. Either way, our boomer parents clearly knew what they were talking about.

Here are the eight old-fashioned phrases our baby boomer parents said often that actually turned out to be right:

1. ‘Life isn't always fair’

We all know this one is true. My parents used to say this to me when my sister and I were fighting or when she got something I didn’t.

What I never realized before was that it honestly applies across every age and area of life. As we grow up we learn that if you spend all of your time comparing your life and yourself to the person next to you, then you are really only standing in the way of your own happiness.

2. ‘You’d lose your head if it wasn't attached’

I’m not sure if this applies to everyone, or just me. However, I learned very quickly after moving away from home that organization and remembering things is not something to underestimate.

It is the backbone of our lives as we go to school, work, sports, activities, and everything else. We don’t realize just how much our parents arranged and remembered for us when we were little, and so when the burden starts to fall onto our own shoulders instead of theirs, it’s often a rude awakening.

3. ‘Sharing is caring’

Diana Light / Unsplash+

If you ever had siblings then you probably heard this too many times to count. When you got something new or exciting, you never wanted to share it with anyone else. Yet, your parents were constantly trying to teach you that you needed to be kind.

Now I know that they were preparing us for the real world where objects and possessions don’t mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. Life happens and sometimes we have to part with things or money that we don’t expect. In the end, knowing when to let go of something or share something with someone we care about actually makes life so much better and worthwhile.

4. ‘You don’t know unless you try’

This was the golden rule mentioned every time I wouldn’t try something new or heaven forbids a green vegetable. Now, I’ve traveled to new places and have eaten new foods and taken leaps of faith on people and places I would never have imagined. Not everything we try we enjoy, but we certainly don’t know unless we try it.

People who are willing to try new things tend to have higher levels of happiness and stronger relationships than people who stick to what they already know. "Openness to experience", as researchers call it, is one of the strongest predictors of overall happiness.

5. ‘Back in my day...’

I used to think to myself after every time I heard that, that they should just get with the times and learn what it’s like today. Now I look at kids younger than me and think to myself, “Back in my day...” and I secretly cringe at how much I sound like my parents.

Research in the European Journal of Social Psychology explained that reminiscing about the past increases your sense of social connectedness and makes life feel more meaningful. Nostalgia is a resource that helps people maintain their sense of identity and stay optimistic about the future.

6. ‘Things aren’t always as good as they seem’

Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash+

At the time this meant absolutely nothing to me. Now, I understand that every person has a story of their own and every story has multiple sides. Behind a smile or a perfect social media post, there might be tears and hardship not shown. It’s important that we don’t make assumptions based on appearances.

Life coach Mitzi Bockmann explains, “If you can add a little dose of reality to your dream of finding happiness and stop making assumptions, you will be way more likely to be able to find and keep the love you seek.” What ends ups happening is that the moment we stop assuming is when we start showing up with more empathy.

7. ‘Take the high road’

As much as I remember understanding this phrase as a child, I never knew how true it would prove to be over time. Every time you choose to take the high road even when part of you doesn’t want to, life becomes clearer. Maybe things are still messy and hard, but deep down you know you made the right decision and that is immensely rewarding.

People who choose to let go of resentment experience lowered anxiety, less depression, and higher self-esteem. This is because forgiveness reduces anger and replaces it with hope. Research shows it's one of the most powerful things you can do for your own happiness which is probably the main motivator for parents to teach their children.

8. ‘Better things will come with time’ or ‘Good things come to those who wait’

Different variations of the same lesson and both phrases my Boomer parents used to say have proven to be true. As kids, we are so eager to grow up and move forward. However, having patience and knowing when to slow down and pace yourself is important.

It’s okay to take a gap year or take time off. Getting to know yourself and what you want is not a lesson to be overlooked. And being patient with life as it conspires in your favor is easy to understand when you look back and realize it all worked out as it was supposed to.

As much as we underestimate our boomer parent’s wisdom as children, I think as adults we all have to face the fact that they knew what they’re talking about. They were trying to prepare us in the very best way they could to navigate life and all it throws at us. Thanks, mom and dad, because I know I never thanked you back when you said all of these wonderful (albiet old-fashioned) phrases. You’re the real heroes.

Laura Van De Walle is a writer and a contributor to Unwritten. She writes primarily on topics of health, self-esteem, and relationships.