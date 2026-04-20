Mom’s Advice For Where To Put A Baby While You Clean The House Causes Concern

Mom Cessalee thought she had cracked the code on how to get her kitchen cleaning done and keep her infant occupied, a task that every mom struggles with. So, to be helpful, she decided to share her trick on TikTok, but the response was less than glowing.

Parents love to share their own takes and opinions when it comes to raising children. It's a wonderful idea in theory: Moms helping each other out, sharing tips, and even commiserating on all the hard stuff. Unfortunately, moms seem to be a whole lot harder on each other than they should be. That is likely the lesson to take from the concern and criticism Cessalee faced after she shared a video of how she gets things done around the house while caring for an infant. That doesn't mean their concern wasn't warranted, however. But maybe we need to be less judgmental and more helpful in the delivery.

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A mom shared that she places her baby in a kitchen sink bath while she cleans.

In a video, Cessalee shared that she places her baby in the sink for a bath while she cleans the kitchen. “New moms: wash your baby in the sink so you can clean your kitchen while they can have sensory time,” she wrote in text over the video that showed her baby happily kicking his feet in the water while she emptied the dishwasher.

Her baby appears happy and content in the sink, lying in a plastic bathtub with a cloth covering his body. “He loves kicking around!” his mother added.

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While the woman believed this to be a sensible parenting hack, many others disagreed.

Critics were harsh with the mom, claiming her trick was unsafe and unsanitary.

Ana Sha | Shutterstock

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Some viewers expressed concern about the baby being in the water when her eyes were not on him at all times. “As a third-time mom, there is a lot of multitasking I would encourage and I do. But we don’t mess with water like that,” a mom shared.

“Don’t ever look away from a baby in water omg,” another commented. “So unsafe to take your eyes off bubs in water, even if only for a few seconds,” another parent advised.

Others were disgusted that the mother would bathe her baby in the same sink she uses to wash dishes. “After taking a microbiology class I avoid sink baths for littles. Way too much risk for bacteria even if you do keep it clean,” a mom wrote. Another simply thought it was gross, saying, “I always find it weird when people do this, and that’s why I don’t eat at everyone’s house lol.” In case you were confused, one person spelled it out: “What if the baby pees in the sink…and then you wash dishes in the same sink…”

In a follow-up video, Cessalee shared that accidents while bathing in the sink have happened, but just like with the criticisms, she seemed to roll with it.

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The mom insisted that her baby is never in danger while he's in his kitchen bath, but experts still advise against the practice.

As for those concerned about the baby’s safety, Cessalee insisted that she never takes her eyes off her baby for more than a few seconds. “He’s in a very low amount of water, and I’ve done many baths where I sit and stare, so I know he’s okay, and I’m right next to him the whole time,” she shared in the comments.

While both of those things are true, the water is low, and she only takes her eyes off of him for a few seconds at a time, that still doesn't make the practice, which is more common than you might think, a good idea. Pediatric ER doctor and mom of 4, Dr. Beachgem, shared some great advice about kitchen sink baths and babies that could definitely be helpful to all parents.

In a TikTok of her own, she shared that babies, especially newborns, are susceptible to all kinds of bacteria, and she has even had to treat infants who contracted salmonella from baths in the kitchen sink. That's because raw meat, like chicken, is often cleaned and prepped in the sink, and even the most thoroughly cleaned surfaces can still harbor pathogens.

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Additionally, Dr. Beachgem warned that kitchen sinks simply aren't ideal bathing spots for babies because they pose hazards most parents don't consider, like slippery surfaces and easy access to faucets, which pose both burning and drowning risks. Most importantly, however, Dr. Beachgem shared that no matter where a baby is bathing, parents should never look away. Not even for a few seconds, as Cessalee claimed.

Cessalee is obviously a loving and caring mom, but perhaps her kitchen sink bath baby trick should be retired. Although the "concern" she received was justified, it probably could have been delivered a little more gently. Researcher Kelly Odenweller shared, “Mothers should think of other mothers as an ally, not someone to compare themselves to." Adding. "Try to avoid coming across like the best mom. Talk about things you have in common, things you both enjoy as mothers, and do not feel like it’s necessary to be better than her.”

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Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.