Mom With A Fear Of Vomiting Makes Sick Child Sleep In Driveway While She Stays In The House

Parenting is not glamorous, especially when a sick kid is involved. From barf to diaper blowouts, sick children and their fluids tend to get everywhere, and if that sort of stuff grosses you out as a parent, well ... good luck.

One mom who claims to have emetophobia, an actual intense, anxiety-inducing fear of seeing or thinking about or experiencing vomit in any way, shared a video on social media of her sick child and husband snuggling in the driveway while she was safely ensconced in the house. Needless to say, it sparked a bit of outrage, with many people wondering if the fear was that bad, and how she was able to take the video in the first place.

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A mom with a fear of vomiting shared a video of her sick child sleeping in the driveway while she stayed in the house.

In a recent TikTok post, mom influencer The Accidental Adult shared a video of her sick toddler lying down on what appears to be a makeshift bed with the caption, "POV: you have emetophobia, so your toddler's stomach virus gets moved to the driveway."

This viral video sparked enormous outrage, with many people coming to the child's defense. As for the child's mother, they were much less sympathetic, going as far as to say that she needs to seek help.

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Parents taking care of their mental health is extremely important for a child's well-being.

Even though it can be highly distressing for a child to trigger a parent's mental health struggles, the way the parent handles it is crucial for the child to know that they are still in good hands. According to Psychotherapist Kenneth E. Miller, PhD, "the link between parental distress and children’s mental health is clear: mental health problems in parents increase the risk of emotional and behavioral problems in their children."

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In subsequent videos, the mom tried to defend her position by stating, "he wanted to go outside. Now, I am a severe emetophobe, so hearing that from my stomach-bugged toddler was very welcome." She went on to say that fresh air and sunlight are great for healing sickness, so she also created a makeshift bed for her son so that he could be outside and still have a place to sleep.

Even with her response, people were still appalled at the original video and her attempts to backtrack. One person commented, "Yeah when I was sick I always thought 'laying on a dog bed outside sounds nice right now'" citing their own more positive childhood to drive their point home.

Therapy is available to treat emetophobia.

Emetophobia is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a mental health condition in which you experience an intense fear of vomiting, barfing, or throwing up." It's a legitimate phobia recognized by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders. Although it's a rather rare condition, there are absolutely treatment options available to be better able to handle a child puking.

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According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, emetophobia can cause people to think and act irrationally to avoid the possibility of vomiting or being around vomit (such as relegating one's child to the driveway and filming a video of it). Therefore, "treatment involves correcting faulty beliefs, reducing avoidance, and confronting challenging situations step-by-step."

While we shouldn't discount the mom's mental health condition, if it's bad enough to move her child outside, it's no wonder people are questioning her behavior. One fellow mom commented, "hey, so I also have severe emetophobia, and when my son is sick, I let him sleep in my bed and have the bucket ready by his side. because he feels safe and comfortable next to me. My phobias be damned when it comes to my kids."

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The bottom line is, the video is a cautionary tale for when parents' mental health goes unchecked. Seeking professional help is highly recommended, as the bond between a parent and child is sacred, and it's ultimately up to the parents to care for themselves well enough to effectively care for their child.

Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.