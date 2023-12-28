Mom Admits Her Head Is 'Spinning' After Learning Her Ex-Husband's New Girlfriend Has Been Hitting Her Kids

A mom admitted that she was confused after learning how her ex-husband's new girlfriend has been treating her children.

Posting to the subreddit "r/Parenting" she revealed that one of her children came to her and confessed how he was being treated by his dad's new girlfriend, and now, the shocked mother was wondering what to do.

She said her head was 'spinning' after learning her ex-husband's new girlfriend has been hitting her kids.

In her Reddit post, she explained that she genuinely needed some advice from other parents after her eight-year-old son told her that his dad's girlfriend had been hitting, pinching, and leaving bruises on his brother.

"He has two bruises on his back that he said came from her. I have absolutely no idea how to handle this. Honestly, I'm still processing. I documented everything he said and took a picture without him knowing," she wrote.

She decided to take up the concerns with her ex-husband's mother, who after speaking with her son claimed that his excuse for the bruises and hitting from his girlfriend was because they were all "playing around" and it wasn't anything to take seriously. Her other son also confided to his mom that his dad's girlfriend was just playing with them too, but she knew in her heart that was not true at all.

"I never thought I'd be dealing with something like this and don't have the first idea on what to do. My head has been spinning since I found out," she admitted. The boy's mother said that she had not confronted either her ex-husband or his girlfriend directly, though she did ask her ex a few questions that he nonchalantly answered to help her understand if this entire situation was serious or not.

"Does anyone have any advice on what I should do or what you would do?" she questioned.

In the comments section, people encouraged this mother to step in if she felt that her children were being put in an abusive situation.

"My first thought: I would destroy her for touching my children. Second, more rational thought: tell your ex and immediately report her. They will tell you your kids are lying, be prepared for that. Your ex may stick up for her," one Reddit user suggested.

"Under no circumstances should you let your children go near her ever again. Protect them. If their dad wants to see them, great, meet you at a park, without her there. I’m so sorry you’re going through this, sending you and your kids love and strength."

Another user added, "Talk to your ex. Don’t go around the ex by going to the parents. This only makes things worse as this is solely between you two. Indicate that your child has bruises and she is being overly rough and she should not be disciplining your kids. Give him a chance to resolve it."

"Kids get injured, simply have an adult conversation that a statement was made and you noticed marks and wanted to ask what happened as a concerned parent. You should be able to get a better understanding of what occurred. They should not have a problem discussing things with you, if you have a decent relationship," a third user chimed in.

The mom has every right to put her foot down and forbid them from being in her presence.

At the end of the day, if this mother feels that her children are being endangered by being in the presence of their dad's girlfriend, she has the right to protect them.

It's also worth having a sit-down conversation with her ex-husband because even if that's his girlfriend, the well-being of his children should always come first, and being presented with evidence that his partner isn't treating his kids with compassion should make him not want them around her, and should force him to reconsider the relationship as a whole.

If that doesn't provide a resolution, she must report the allegations.

