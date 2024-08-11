Mom Relieved After Discovering Reason For Teen's Misbehavior — 'I Didn't Realize He Was Autistic'

Holden had missed so much school this past year that, upon his Autism diagnosis, the school psychologist had given him a truancy waiver.

Still, it baffled us that Holden missed his ride with Jack so often; his first hour is band, which is one of his favorite activities.

Still, I had been hopeful that he would be close to on time this past Monday. The school band was playing that very night at the school’s graduation ceremony at the nearby amphitheater, and I had reminded Holden that he would need to attend the first hour to get the details for that evening.

What do you need to wear? Where do we drop you off? What time? Do you know what parts you’re playing?

Plus, things had been going relatively well the past few weeks. Holden had been working hard to catch up on his missing assignments before the last day of school, now just days away. He’d been more responsible about his chores at home, too. And he’d even recently agreed to a haircut to freshen up his long curly locks.

But that Monday, Holden wasn’t much more than a lump under his comforter when I went in to give him his morning antidepressants. I found myself worrying yet again about what summer would bring for him, but I couldn’t dwell on it then. I had to get to work myself.

Jack is the one who drives the kids to school, and he is also just a day away from a second interview at a company he’s been coveting. Toss in a troubled teenager and you have a recipe for disaster. Jack grew furious when Holden refused to open his door. The more upset Jack became, the more Holden dug in his heels, and the vicious cycle wound its web around them both.

By the time I responded to Jack, he needed some serious calming down. I wasn’t in a great mindset to do that, however, as I was practically steaming with anxiety myself. I texted Holden to please try. I reminded him that getting up and moving would make him feel better. I texted Jack to calm down. I reminded Jack that Holden was off schedule because of yesterday. Heck, we all were.

We’d visited the home of my toxic parents the night before. The whole visit was doomed from the start.

We weren’t on the road for more than five minutes before I realized we’d forgotten to grab Holden’s evening medications before leaving. He takes not only a second dose of antidepressants at 5:30 pm each day but also a medication for ADHD called Jornay PM. It’s a stimulant similar to Adderall but in a slow-release capsule that starts taking effect early in the morning, helping him to wake up. When he takes it late, we’re all screwed the next morning.

Why on Earth didn’t I accept Jack’s offer to turn around and get it, then? I suppose I could blame my anxiety or the fact that we were already running late. I tend to disassociate when spending time with my parents — as well as the hours leading up to a visit and the hours afterward. My parents were hosting a large family get-together— several of my aunts and uncles, plus my siblings and their kids, too. The entire house was loud, chaotic, and obtrusive to not only Holden’s sensory issues but to my own as well.

My father ordered dinner an hour later than originally planned. My asshole uncle made fun of Holden’s hair during dinner before spouting off conspiracy theories. My mother interrupted conversations with comments that seemed meant to induce guilt in others. It’s no surprise that Holden retreated to play on his phone as soon as possible.