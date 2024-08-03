Mom Relieved After Her Son Comes Out To Her As A 'Demiboy' — 'I'm Flattered That He Trusts Me'

With our younger two daughters at Grandma’s for the night, Jack and I thought it an opportune time to take our teenagers out to a quieter-than-normal dinner at our family’s favorite Mexican restaurant. Jack sat next to me in the booth; Holden and our fourteen-year-old daughter Catherine sat across from us.

Over chips and salsa, I urged my teens to choose new winter coats from the Columbia website, which I presented to them on my phone.

Catherine picked out a white puffer jacket within mere minutes. She’s decisive like that. Holden, meanwhile, scrunched up his face as he clicked around. “Don’t they have any gender-neutral options?” he asked.

I’d seen that some stores like Old Navy had been offering this in recent months. Our fifth-grade daughter was all about gender-neutral sweatpants and hoodies, as was Holden. They certainly looked comfortable, so who could blame them? But I wasn’t sure about Columbia, and I sensed that his inquiry went deeper than sensory comforts.

“Let me see,” I said, holding out my hand for my phone. I made sure to keep my voice casual when I asked, “So why do you want a gender-neutral coat?” I recently read The Emotional Lives of Teenagers and confirmed that teens don’t like it when their parents make a big deal out of pretty much anything.

But Holden seemed pleased that I’d asked as he tried to hide his smile. That’s one of his signature moves, and it’s as close to expressing joy as his personal affect will allow.

“Well, I would say that I identify more as a demiboy,” he said.

So many thoughts ran through my mind as I sat across from my son — demison? — in that booth.

I knew it was something like that! Ooooh, he’s sharing personal info with me! Maybe this explains the long hair. I kept my cool, though, because I knew that if I made a big deal about any of this, he wouldn’t share more. “Oh, okay, thank you for sharing that with me. That’s important,” I said.

I’m sure that Holden knew we’d be accepting of his identity; we don’t hide my bisexuality from our kids.

Catherine has been openly queer for some time now, also without an elaborate announcement of any sort. Plus, quite a few transgender teens frequent my school library; it’s their “safe space.”

I’ve also read my fair share of young adult LGBTQIA+ literature. A few years back, I read the young adult novel Felix Ever After by Kacin Callendar, in which the book’s titular character transitioned from female to male as a younger teen.

But at age seventeen, Holden still didn’t feel quite right identifying as a male, and he set off on the Internet for a more accurate label. He lands on the term “demiboy” to describe someone who identifies on the gender spectrum somewhere between male and non-binary, and that’s what ultimately felt best for him.

Jack had never heard that term, though, so he asked Holden for clarification on “demiboy.” Holden’s answer matched Felix’s definition to a T. Jack and I read all the same parenting books so that we could discuss the ideas and support each other, and I could also see him trying to play things cool. “So what are your pronouns?” Jack asked.

Holden looked off to the side as he answered. He often avoids eye contact, which we now see as relating to autism rather than rudeness, insecurity, or sly behavior. “I’m still OK with he. Or they. Either one.”

I couldn’t resist asking my follow-up question. “So…I’m curious…what gender are you attracted to?” Yes, fine, I’m a nosy middle-aged mother.

Holden shrugged in a way that made me think he either hadn’t given this much thought or didn’t want to discuss it further. “I guess females,” he said. Honestly, I was shocked that he had a preference at all. Based on his immense time playing Mario video games, I wasn’t hopeful for romance in Holden’s near future. I suppose there was always marching band; it certainly worked for me and Jack’s meet-cute…

But I didn’t push that issue any further. That seemed another topic altogether, and perhaps not fully related to his gender identity. I didn’t want to taint his announcement by pushing him too hard; I wanted my kid to know that I accepted him wholeheartedly.

With that, we moved on to choosing a winter coat that was gender-neutral — landing on a black puffer jacket from the men’s section, because Columbia does not have any gender-neutral options — just before the waiter brought out our dinners.