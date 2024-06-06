Mom Records Herself Eating Her Daughter's Cookie After The Little Girl Was Promised One First — 'A Girl's First Bully Is Her Mother'

A mother sparked online fury after sharing a video of herself scarfing down a cookie — but not just any cookie.

This cookie was promised for her 6-year-old daughter. Still, the mother decided to eat it herself, and now people are branding her as her daughter’s first bully.

The mother filmed herself eating the cookie that was meant for her daughter.

In a controversial TikTok video that has garnered over 3.3 million views, the woman recorded her boyfriend cooking dinner along with a tray of homemade churro cheesecake cookies fresh out of the oven.

When the woman asked if she could have a cookie, he told her that Rachel, their 6-year-old daughter, gets to be the first to try them since she requested the dessert. However, the little girl was already asleep in bed.

“I made those cookies because she wanted me to, and I want her to feel special, so she gets to have the first one,” the woman’s boyfriend explained.

The woman, however, paid no heed to her boyfriend's explanation and instead walked over to the tray and snagged a cookie for herself.

“That makes sense,” she said as she walked out of the kitchen, shoving the cookie into her mouth. “That’s very nice!”

While the woman was clearly amused by her actions, viewers felt differently, flocking to the comments section to slam her as a bad mother.

“You're so out of line for that,” one TikTok user commented.

“Crazy behavior, were you unloved as a child?” another user questioned.

“A girl’s first bully is often her own mother. It would’ve been so easy to help make her feel special like he’s saying and you went out of your way to ruin it. Gross,” another user wrote.

Some people went as far as to send the mother death threats and obscene messages, calling her a terrible parent.

However, the woman’s boyfriend and the cookie baker came to her defense in a follow-up video.

Her boyfriend claimed that the video was just a joke.

According to him, the entire video was scripted and not meant to be taken seriously.

“It was supposed to be fun. It was supposed to make people laugh,” he said. “I’m just really sad about how many people have attacked her over something so trivial.”

In this situation, what the little girl doesn’t know won’t harm her. The first cookie tastes the same as the rest of them. Since there was still an entire tray of cookies waiting for her, she likely wouldn't even know that her cookie wasn't the first.

Others online expressed their support for the mother, uplifting her by promising her that she was not the bad mother people were making her out to be. But more importantly, they requested that mouthwatering cookie recipe, and thankfully, the mother delivered!

