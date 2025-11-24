Mom-To-Be Makes A Touching Promise To Her Baby After Boyfriend's Reaction To The Gender Reveal

Becoming a parent is a big responsibility. You’re not just responsible for yourself anymore. Instead, you also have a tiny human who’s completely dependent on you for all of their needs. It’s a lot to take on, and some people think they’re ready for it when they’re really just not.

On the other hand, some people just seem like they were born to be parents. They’re caring and nurturing, and they’re prepared to love the baby that comes into their life no matter what. Interestingly, it seems like one of each of these kinds of people were in a relationship and decided to have a baby together. Their gender reveal video proved it wasn’t the best mix.

Advertisement

A soon-to-be dad expressed very obvious distaste with his baby’s gender, leaving his girlfriend hurt.

A pregnant woman named Aaliyah shared her gender reveal video on TikTok, and it’s gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Aaliyah was clearly excited to cut into the cake that she and her boyfriend had, which was baked to be a color that symbolized a boy or a girl. The video, which has been viewed 58.2 million times, seems to pick up after Aaliyah cut into the cake herself using a wine glass.

Her boyfriend saw the color of the cake in her glass and repeatedly said, “No.” Then, he took his own glass and cut into the cake. When it came out pink, he went completely still and frowned before walking away. Yes, that’s right, the baby’s father WALKED AWAY when he found out she was a girl.

Advertisement

“It’s okay, baby,” Aaliyah said. “I’ll love you for the both of us.” While she seemed to be trying to make the best of the situation, commenters were livid for her. “Why do a gender reveal if you’re not gonna be okay with either outcome?” someone asked incredulously. “What episode does he go away?” another person questioned.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, this wasn’t the end of the story.

That was the first post made on Aaliyah’s TikTok account, and it turned out that she had more to share. In her next post, she shared a photo from a sonogram with the words, “He couldn’t love me, so he left me with a piece of him that will.”

“He actually left [because] it was a girl?” one commenter asked in disbelief. “I’m so sorry, girl. You’ll be a great mama, and I hope you find someone who loves her just as much as you do.”

Advertisement

In Aaliyah’s most recent video, she could be seen crying. “Walking into a haunted house, but instead of seeing clowns and ghosts, it’s me holding my belly 22 weeks pregnant — begging her dad to be there for us,” she said.

To get some help for herself and her baby during this difficult and confusing time, Aaliyah has shared links to a GoFundMe and an Amazon Baby Registry.

Many parents experience gender disappointment, but Aaliyah’s boyfriend seemed to go beyond that.

Gender disappointment is a very real thing, as therapist and clinical social worker Laila Rubin, LCSW, affirmed. “Gender disappointment is a common emotional reaction that some parents experience when their child’s biological sex doesn’t match their expectations,” she said. “Parents may feel sadness, grief, shame, guilt, anger, or disconnection from their baby.”

Advertisement

Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

Sometimes gender disappointment does require working with a therapist, Rubin said. And, obviously, there is no shame in needing to do so. Some people’s gender disappointment just runs so deep that they need a little extra nudge.

That doesn’t really apply to Aaliyah’s boyfriend, though. If he were upset and walked away, that would be one thing. But the fact that he actually left Aaliyah after the gender reveal speaks volumes about who he is. As one TikTok user said, “He was already looking for a reason not to be present.” This was more than just a simple case of gender disappointment.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.