Woman Shares Her Fiancé's Reaction After Telling Her He Got Someone Else Pregnant — 'Men Are So Creative'

After a woman’s fiancé sat her down and informed her that he had some pretty big news to tell her, she never could have imagined what would come out of his mouth. She also never could have predicted how he would react after telling her the news.

In a TikTok video, a woman named Royal, who goes by @royalandwavey on TikTok, recorded her fiancé’s childlike temper tantrum when she told him that she was leaving him after learning of his infidelity. Not sure what he thought he was going to accomplish by acting like a toddler, but it certainly didn't get her to change her mind.

Advertisement

Despite the breakup being almost entirely the man’s fault, he had an over-the-top outburst.

His now ex-fiancée found him sitting in the bathtub, fully clothed, sobbing as the shower water poured on him. “Are you for real right now?” the woman said to him, as he balled his hands into fists and slammed them against his knees, begging her not to leave him. The text overlay of the video read: "My fiancé's reaction after telling me he got someone pregnant."

If you thought that the man's response could not be any more immature, think again. The next clip featured him lying flat on his back on the floor as he rapidly kicked his feet and cried. The woman was in utter disbelief. “This can’t be real. This can’t be my life right now,” she said.

Advertisement

Eventually, he got up, proceeded to hit the wall a few times, paced, and dropped himself at the woman’s knees, begging her for a second chance. “Don’t do this to us!” he wailed.

When his now ex told him to get started on making arrangements to move out, he claimed he was having an asthma attack. He continued to holler, faceplanting on the floor, and begged the woman to take him back. Instead, she made one request of him. “Don’t get any spit on my carpet!” she said, all while the man claimed that he “didn’t do nothing.”

Many people were appalled yet amused by the man’s dramatic reaction, the result of his own actions.

Commenters recognized that his reaction was a manipulative tactic, attempting to make his ex-fiancée feel guilty. “Why is he acting like YOU got someone else pregnant?” one TikTok user wondered.

Advertisement

Others attempted to make light of the ridiculous situation. “My toddler when we leave the park,” another user wrote, comparing the man’s behavior to that of a two-year-old.

Some pointed out that the man had no one to blame but himself for his fiancée leaving him. A third user added, “He legit threw a tantrum over the consequences of HIS own actions."

The man’s embarrassing-to-watch temper tantrum is a prime example of emotional manipulation.

It is not uncommon for people who cheat to use emotional manipulation tactics to either get their partners to stay or even make them believe that their infidelity was their fault. According to PsychCentral, in cases of infidelity, almost every betrayed partner experiences some form of emotional manipulation, including gaslighting, to some degree. Examples of this can include: “You’re reading into things wrong!” “I didn’t do anything!” and “I get it, you don’t trust me.”

Advertisement

fizkes | Shutterstock

When the cheater is finally caught red-handed, they may attempt to deflect the blame or even try to trap their partner in the relationship by throwing a tantrum and acting as if they cannot live without them. Tears and begging can be effective in some cases, and some partners betrayed by cheating will feel guilty and obligated to stay, even though they are the ones who got hurt.

Some people who cheat, like this man, believe that their meltdowns will get their partners to stick around, even though they are under no obligation to do so. Luckily, the woman recognized the red flags of her ex-fiancé’s behavior and did not fall for his games.

Advertisement

Whatever pain he may be feeling as a result of his own actions is nothing compared to what the woman has endured. Crying in the shower and throwing things like a child will not win her back. It will only solidify her decision to leave, confident that she made the right choice.

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.