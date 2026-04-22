Mom Applauded For What She Gifted Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Who Kept Asking Her For A Phone

Many parents think of giving their kids a cell phone as a basic safety precaution nowadays, so they can communicate with them and track their location. But, in an age when everyone is used to smartphones, that might not be the best option for children.

Kids who own smartphones are at a higher risk of developing several physical and mental health problems, so it's a decision parents need to make wisely. One little girl started begging her mom for a phone when she was just 10, so her mom decided to teach her a lesson by giving her what she asked for ... sort of.

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After one woman’s daughter kept asking for her first cell phone, she presented her with a flip phone.

A mom and teacher named Dixie shared the moment she gifted her 10-year-old daughter a flip phone in a TikTok video. This was, unsurprisingly, not what her daughter was expecting at all after she had been asking for her first phone for a while, but Dixie seemed delighted.

The look of disbelief she gave her mom was priceless. “Do you want me to teach you how to text on it?” her mom asked. She then taught her the lost art of T9 texting. “If you want to type ‘hey,’ see it’s 'GHI.' 'H' is the second letter, so you hit it twice,” she patiently explained while her daughter watched in bewilderment.

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“This looks like the newer version of something old,” said the girl. Maybe there is hope this could turn into one of those "what's old is new again" moments where someone from a younger generation learns to treasure something vintage after all.

“Don’t you love it?” her mom asked, excited. “I guess,” she hedged while looking at the phone like it was an artifact. “This is not what I was expecting, though.”

“You’re welcome,” Dixie said, to which her daughter replied, “Thank you ... I guess.”

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It seems like Dixie wanted to teach her daughter a lesson about the value of technology and the importance of being grateful for what you have.

A flip phone can still provide basic communication while limiting access to harmful apps and social media. And, there's really no need for Dixie's daughter to use those things anyway when most social media websites require users to be 13-years-old before joining.

Antoni Shkraba Studio | Pexels

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Obviously, not everyone abides by that guideline, which is likely why the girl wanted a phone in the first place. This is why it’s important for parents to have an open and honest conversation about the drawbacks of technology, and for children to show responsibility before earning the privilege of having a smartphone.

Many people on TikTok left comments in support of Dixie's decision. "Every kid should HAVE to have this first!" one user exclaimed. Another said, "That's what I would give to my kids until they are around 15. Great way to keep them off from the internet creeps."

Kids may be eager to get a phone as soon as possible, but experts suggest parents try to wait it out.

It's definitely hard to feel like you're the odd one out in your friend group, which can lead to some kids asking for a phone before they're ready. This is where parents need to step in and do what they believe is best for their individual child.

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An analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal concluded that multiple research efforts have proven that giving a child a phone too young can ruin their cognitive and mental health. Just last year, a new study confirmed that kids who are given a smartphone before they turn 13 will have a decreased level of well-being.

Matilda Wormwood | Pexels

Furthermore, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that no child under age 13 be allowed to use social media, but also acknowledged that some who are much older than that might still not be ready for it. It feels like phones are becoming more frequently used for doomscrolling through social media than for sending texts or making calls.

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Dixie's daughter was no doubt disappointed to find that her gift was a flip phone that she had probably only seen in pictures before. But, one day she'll probably thank her mom for caring enough to make sure she used technology that was age-appropriate and keeping her out of the constantly connected world smartphones create as long as she could.

Maddie Haley is a writer and contributor to YourTango. She covers pop culture, celebrity news, and lifestyle stories.