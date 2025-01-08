Man Threatens To Sue His Sister-In-Law Over A Rat Getting In Their Car — And Now She Wants To Cut Contact With Her Sister

In-law conflict is no joke, but it generally occurs between parents-in-law, not siblings-in-law. Siblings and their spouses are usually the buffers in drama with parents, but for every rule, there's an exception, and two sisters are in the thick of it for that very reason.

Nope, it's not the plot of a new comedy — a woman and her sister are on the brink of going no contact, and the reason involves one of their spouses, a car, and ... you can't make this up ... a rat.

A man threatened to sue his sister-in-law over a rat that got into their car.

An anonymous woman posted on Reddit seeking advice after her brother-in-law threatened to take her to court. She felt the need to cut contact with her sister as a result.

“A couple of years ago, my sister’s husband got stationed in Japan and they were planning their move,” she said. “At the time, I was down on my luck with health and money, only riding a motorcycle which was hard given my medical conditions, so she thought it would be a favor to me if she offered to let me ‘watch over ‘ her car while she’s in Japan.”

Gustavo Fring | Canva Pro

The sister-in-law agreed to take care of her sister and brother-in-law's car while they were living in Japan.

The woman detailed her hesitation about taking on the car, saying that it felt like a “huge responsibility,” and she didn’t have the best relationship with her sister and brother-in-law. However, despite her misgivings, she ultimately decided to take care of the car during their time in Japan.

She took good care of it and even put money into it when necessary. Then, after about a year, her circumstances changed. “My situation changed when my partner and I separated and I needed to move to the country because it’s all I could afford,” she stated. “The roads were way too janky for me to be driving that car on them daily and expect it to be in good condition by the time they returned, so I got a cheap beater and told them immediately.”

Even though her life changed and she could no longer regularly drive and maintain the car, her sister and brother-in-law decided she should keep it.

“I suggested they register and insure theirs as non-operational, but her husband decided not to spend the money. I also did offer to keep taking care of it if that’s what they wanted — so I continued to keep turning it on a few times a month and drive it out to my mailbox for the remaining two years. No driving on public roads because it was uninsured and unregistered,” she said.

There was one other very important aspect of the car’s upkeep that she took charge of. “I also was proactive in pest control, consistently spraying around the perimeter of the car and under the hood, because I knew the risk,” she explained.

Majicphotos | Canva Pro

Just before she was expected to return the car to her brother-in-law, she discovered a rat had taken up residence under the hood.

Unfortunately, her efforts didn’t work out the way she expected. Just before she returned the car, she made a horrible discovery. “I found a huge rat under the hood,” she said. “It chewed through two gas hoses that caused up to $1,400 in damage.”

Most people would look at this as an unfortunate accident. Not her sister and brother-in-law. “They claim that because they were doing me a favor, I am responsible for the costs, and out of their generosity only will they help pay for only $500 of it,” she wrote.

Although she and her family don’t think she should have to pay for the damage, her brother-in-law has backed her into a corner. “Her husband said if we didn’t come to an agreement, he’d take me to court,” she concluded.

It’s uncertain if she can be held liable for the damage the rat did to the car.

Just what exactly the car owner, or, in this case, the brother-in-law, could sue this woman for isn’t fully known. Brown and Crouppen Law Firm stated that you can sue someone for damage to your vehicle after an accident, even if you are not hurt.

However, there was no accident; it was just a favor between family members and an over-curious rat.

Since no one was really at fault, and this woman even did everything possible to prevent this from happening, it’s unlikely that she could be held accountable.

What's more concerning is the fact that the woman's relationship with her sister is suffering in the aftermath. A 2024 study even found that when it comes to sibling relationships, the bond between sisters, especially as they grow into adults, is the strongest and most rewarding. If anything, this woman's brother-in-law should do what he can to resolve the conflict outside the courts so these sisters can stay connected.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.