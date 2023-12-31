Man Pays Child Support To His Ex Despite Their Daughter Living With Her Grandmother — His Ex Pays Nothing

In a clip from the YouTube show "Support Court with Judge Vanda B," a man was seeking a solution to the child support payments that he was giving to his ex-wife.

In the video, the man shared that he was tired of paying child support to his ex when their daughter didn't even live with her but with another family member.

He pays child support to his ex-wife despite their daughter living with her grandmother.

"For the past year, I have been paying child support to my ex-wife, Jennifer. Currently, our daughter is in my mother's custody," the man, named, Mr. Walker, told Judge Vanda Bailey. When Judge Bailey asked why his daughter wasn't in their custody, Mr. Walker explained that she had been in his custody while he was working as a teacher.

However, he was promoted to the principal of a school that was pretty far from his home, and he wanted to make sure his daughter remained in the school she was at since she'd been there for the last four years. Therefore, he sent his daughter to live with her grandmother so she could continue going to the same school in the district.

"I took the job because it was more money, and it was a better career for me," Mr. Walker said. He agreed that he should be paying child support, but instead of sending the money to his ex-wife, he should be paying his mother, since she was taking care of his daughter.

He admitted that he had no idea where the $500 a month was going when he gave it to his ex-wife. "The main goal of this case is that I want to move the child support from my ex-wife."

Judge Bailey agreed, pointing out that there was no reason why his ex, who was sitting in the courtroom as well, should get the payments if she didn't have full custody of their daughter.

The judge asked Fuller's ex-wife if she was reallocating the child support payments.

His ex-wife, Ms. Walker, admitted that she had receipts to prove that she was sending the child support payments to her ex-husband's mother. She claimed that she had been "taking care of my child," and had receipts from her buying food and clothes.

"That's called parenting. That's not child support," Judge Bailey interjected, confirming that their daughter didn't live with her mother. When Ms. Walker confirmed that her daughter didn't live with her, she was then asked what her job was right now.

Photo: Monkey Business Images / Canva Pro

As the child's full-time caregiver, Mr. Walker's mother should receive the benefit of child support.

Ms. Walker answered that she was an office manager at a dentist's office and was making around $70,000 a year. She had three children in total, one with Mr. Walker, and two with her previous husband.

When the Judge asked Mr. Walker if it was true that his mother was getting the child support payments, he denied her claims. On top of that, his ex-wife wasn't paying child support at all, while he was.

"So, this is what we're gonna do. I have your gross at $5,833.33," Judge Bailey told Ms. Walker. "Now, after taxes are taken out, that comes down to $4,625.06."

Judge Bailey informed Ms. Walker that she would have to pay child support as well, which would be $707.28 a month, which would consist of her paying $25 for her daughter's health insurance, and her $500 was to be reallocated to the child's grandmother. All future child support payments would also go to the child's grandmother.

Whether a couple is together or divorced, making sure that all parenting expenses are split evenly between the two is the best way to ensure that any co-parenting situation is done cordially and respectfully.

Things can become ugly and end up trickling down to the child when two parents aren't doing their best to make sure they're in tune and providing the best financial support to their child.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.