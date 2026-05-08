Kids Admit There’s An Old-Fashioned Activity They Wish Their Parents Would Let Them Do More

If given the choice to do anything with their free time, what do you think kids about 10 years old would choose? You immediately thought anything with screens, right?

A study from Talker Research and Crayola, which polled 2,000 parents of children ages 8 - 12, along with children in that same age range, found otherwise. In fact, kids are actually craving more creativity in their lives, specifically, hands-on pursuits.

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Kids are going back to basics when it comes to expressing themselves, and they are yearning for their parents and family members to cheer them on when it comes to their artistic endeavors.

Kids wish their parents would let them explore more hands-on, creative activities.

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According to the study, 73% of parents said creativity is a more vital trait for their children than in generations past, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). That's because they fear creative thinking is falling by the wayside, so to speak. Imagination, art, music, and writing are all traits that will be in greater demand as AI use becomes more prevalent. That's because eventually people will get tired of the monotony and crave human-borne ingenuity.

The study found that kids are actually craving these more hands-on arts and crafts experiences. When they make something by hand, researchers found, and most parents would likely agree, the majority of these kids, 46%, are more likely to save it. And a whopping 68% want it on full display at home.

Creativity flourishes when adults praise kids for their effort.

This yearning for more arts and crafts doesn't just come out of nowhere, however. What motivates kids to get excited about creating is encouragement from their parents and adults around them.

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The study found that the motivation for kids to create comes mostly from doing creative things with grown-ups and then having said grown-ups get excited about what they make.

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"When we emphasize effort, process, and thinking over outcomes, kids feel safer taking creative risks," explained Cheri Sterman, senior director of education at Crayola. "Research — and kids themselves — are pointing us toward a more supportive way to nurture creativity in the age of AI."

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When asked how parents and teachers can provide better support for their creativity, 52% of kids specifically said they want adults to ask for their creative ideas and listen to them, and 46% said they want their parents to give them more time to do fun projects. Kids also said they’re inspired by creative role models, including authors, athletes, astronauts, and entrepreneurs.

Creative thinking is a valuable skill for children to develop.

Various studies have found benefits for kids who focus on creativity. Drawing, for example, reduces stress levels and allows kids the opportunity to practice original thinking. Creativity is also directly linked to increased happiness, and helping kids develop a strong sense of identity.

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"Cutting to the bottom line, creativity in childhood predicts success later in life. Those who tested as more creative children earn more and reach higher levels of education, and tend to work in better-quality jobs that require experience," explained Purdue University economics professor Victoria Prowse.

If there's something that can deter kids from using AI and staring at screens all day, then parents and teachers should definitely encourage it. Getting kids excited about their own creativity does that, and eventually, if you encourage them enough, they might just start choosing it over scrolling.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.