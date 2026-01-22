Managing time and being dependable are learned skills, most often taught by parents. Adults, as you may know, have trouble managing their time, so no wonder it’s also difficult for children, as well. That's why it's so critical to teach your children time management skills to become reliable adults. Make it easier for them to develop these skills by incorporating these habits into your children's daily activities.

Kids who are taught these 4 skills by their parents usually become dependable adults you can rely on:

1. How to understand the concept of time

Incorporate time into your daily conversation with your children. Let them know that at a certain time, you will be leaving to do errands with everyone present. Then, give them a 10-minute warning.

Research shows that incorporating time into daily conversations helps children develop time awareness more naturally. Parents can use simple questions like "What time is it now?" or "What will we do in 30 minutes?" to integrate time concepts into everyday discussions, which makes learning about time more engaging and effective.

Letting them know that they have 10 minutes left to finish up what they're doing. Finally, when there are two minutes left, tell them it’s time to put on shoes, jackets, and hats, and grab whatever they need to bring with them.

Talk about the time when you’re teaching your children to be ready for dinner. You can say, "Please set the table by 5:30 p.m. because dinner will be at 6 p.m." Or maybe you let your children know that they need to move their schoolwork off the table at 5:45 p.m. because dinner will be at 6 p.m. When you talk about time, you are teaching your children time management by making them aware of the passage of time.

2. How to become more aware of how long things take

Ron Lach / Pexels

There are two very useful tools to have in your home to visually represent the passage of time: an analog clock and a timer. The most important is the analog clock — put one in every room, including the bathroom.

This is particularly helpful when the family is sharing bathrooms. You can tell your child they must be out of the bathroom at X o’clock. When there's a clock in the bathroom, they will be better able to track the time. Analog clocks show time better than digital clocks.

In a digital clock, the numbers advance. An analog clock shows the passage of time. It’s easier to understand and to build that sense of time when you can see that every minute in the hour is accounted for. The time timer is a device that represents the passage of minutes within the hour with a red swath.

You set the timer for as many minutes as required. The red swath shrinks as time marches on. This visual representation of time helps children understand how much time they have to start with and how much time remains.

The time timer company also makes a simple touchless timer to help with washing hands. The timer counts down the minutes to make sure hands are thoroughly cleaned. These timers can be used with children of any age, as the visual representation of time is so simple to understand.

Teach your children time management skills beginning at a very early age to build awareness of the passage of time. When you do this, they will grow up with a better understanding of what five minutes versus 30 minutes feels like.

3. How to plan ahead

A good tool for school-age children is the Academic Planner from Order Out of Chaos. This planner is set up to allow children to see the time. It enables students to keep track of homework in all their subjects. It also has space to record after-school activities and other appointments.

A University of Kentucky study found that students who used a planner reported positive changes in their lives, including a greater sense of organization and less stress. Writing tasks down activates different areas of the brain than just listening, which means students are far more likely to remember their homework when they write it in a planner.

The thing I personally love most about these planners is that it helps students break school projects down into manageable, bite-sized pieces, which is an important life skill. They will use this skill throughout their school years — at work and in their own homes, managing projects large and small. I can not overstate this skill’s importance.

This planner is also recommended for busy moms. It’s great for keeping track of after-school activities, as well as all the many things busy moms do. Leslie Josel, the owner of Order Out of Chaos, also has fabulous videos for students and parents to learn more about teaching children time management skills

4. How to build consistent routines

Mizuno K / Pexels

Another way to teach your children time management is to create playlists of varying lengths. You can tell your children that when X song comes on, there will be three minutes left before we start cleaning up. They will learn to listen for that particular song and understand that playtime will be over soon.

Teachers report that auditory cues like songs work well when verbal and visual prompts aren't successful in helping children follow routines. Research on rhythmic training shows that children benefit from musical cues as signals for transitions, finding that rhythm-based activities improve children's timing abilities and help them better follow multi-step directions.

Leslie Josel encourages older students to create study playlists for different subjects. They know, based on the song that is playing, how much more time they have to finish the subject they are working on. Teaching your children time management is one of those life skills that your children will use throughout their lives, in every aspect of their lives.

The tools presented in this blog will help you as you endeavor to create better time awareness and to develop your children’s sense of time. Who knows? You may also improve your own time management skills in the process!

Diane N. Quintana is a Certified Professional Organizer®, Certified Professional Organizer in Chronic Disorganization®, Master Trainer, and owner of DNQ Solutions, LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

